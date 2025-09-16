Indore: At Least 2 Killed And 11 Others Injured After Speeding Truck Ran Over Several Pedestrians
Indore: At Least 2 Killed And 11 Others Injured After Speeding Truck Ran Over Several Pedestrians

Indore: At Least 2 Killed And 11 Others Injured After Speeding Truck Ran Over Several Pedestrians

At least 2 people lost their lives, and 11 others were injured on Monday (September 15, 2025). It happened because an out-of-control truck ran over several pedestrians on Aerodrome Road in Indore and also rammed into some vehicles and caught fire, according to police as reported in the PTI.

Crime scene do not cross representative image (Photo Credit- Pixabay)
Crime scene do not cross representative image (Photo Credit- Pixabay)

At least 2 people lost their lives, and 11 others were injured on Monday (September 15, 2025) when an out-of-control truck ran over several pedestrians on Aerodrome Road in Indore, rammed into some vehicles and caught fire, according to police. Additional Police Commissioner Amit Singh said that the truck driver has been arrested and interrogated. After visiting one of the hospitals, Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh said, “Two people have died in the accident, and 11 others are injured. Of them, three to four sustained minor injuries and will be discharged after primary treatment” according to PTI. 

What did Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav post on official X handle about this incident?

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav wrote about this incident on X in Hindi which when translated to English means, “Today, a truck mishap has happened in Indore, which is unfortunate. After receiving detailed information regarding this incident, I have directed the additional chief secretary (Home) to go to Indore for inspection. In addition to that, I have also directed that a preliminary factual investigation be conducted into the reasons for the entry of heavy vehicles into the city before 11 pm. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the swift recovery of the injured.”

Also read: Eight Killed After Truck Loses Control, Crashes Into Ganesha Procession: Karnataka

Indore: At Least 2 Killed And 11 Others Injured After Speeding Truck Ran Over Several Pedestrians

Indore: At Least 2 Killed And 11 Others Injured After Speeding Truck Ran Over Several Pedestrians
Indore: At Least 2 Killed And 11 Others Injured After Speeding Truck Ran Over Several Pedestrians
Indore: At Least 2 Killed And 11 Others Injured After Speeding Truck Ran Over Several Pedestrians
Indore: At Least 2 Killed And 11 Others Injured After Speeding Truck Ran Over Several Pedestrians

