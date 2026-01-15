LIVE TV
bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news
bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news
Home > India > ‘Ink Can Be Wiped, Vote Cast Twice’: Raj Thackeray Alleges Poll Fraud, Devendra Fadnavis Says He Is ‘Creating Ruckus On Everything’

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday questioned the integrity of the ongoing Maharashtra municipal elections, stating that he would not regard it as a genuine democratic process if power is secured through fraudulent practices.

Raj Thackeray Alleges BMC Poll Fraud. Photos: ANI
Raj Thackeray Alleges BMC Poll Fraud. Photos: ANI

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: January 15, 2026 16:33:36 IST

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday questioned the integrity of the ongoing Maharashtra municipal elections, stating that he would not regard it as a genuine democratic process if power is secured through fraudulent practices. 

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in alliance with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS.

BMC Election 2026: Raj Thackeray Questions on PADU Machine

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Mumbai in the ongoing BMC elections, Thackeray alleged that a voting machine called “PADU” is being used, about which political parties were not given any prior information by the State Election Commission. He demanded an explanation from the Election Commission regarding the issue.

Printing Auxiliary Display Unit (PADU) acts as a backup in case of any emergency or technical error in connecting the voting units to the control unit.

“After that, there is the issue of VVPAT, where it was said that it would not be used. Then a machine called “PADU” was brought in. There is practically no opposition or opposition leader at all. It is the government that decides how elections should be conducted. We will not allow this to happen. It is a different matter that the machine was brought in, but complete information about this machine has not been provided by the Election Commission to any political party,” Raj Thackeray said.

“Even after repeated complaints and requests, information about this machine has not been given. The Election Commission should give a clear explanation on this. We do not call it an election when someone comes to power by conducting elections in such a fraudulent manner,” he added.

‘‘Ink Can Be Erased’: Raj Thackeray Flags BMC Polls Voting Irregularities

The MNS chief also raised concerns about irregularities during voting, citing instances where repolling was required. He alleged that an earlier ink was used for marking votes, but now a new pen has been introduced and highlighted complaints have emerged that its ink can be erased if sanitiser is applied.

“Even after submitting written representations, nothing has been done. Till now, the link that used to be applied–now a new pen has been introduced, and complaints are coming about that pen. If sanitiser is applied, the ink gets erased. Now all that remains is that ink is applied, then you come out, erase the ink, and then go back inside and vote again. I want to inform all of you about how the system is being run. When we started this, the intention in one way or another was to win elections. On this matter, the government and the administration are doing everything. The issue of re-polling came up,” Raj Thackeray said.

He urged voters, especially Matoshree Sainiks and women supporters, to remain vigilant during the elections. Thackeray also criticised new campaigning rules, stating they demonstrate how the government can manipulate the process to maintain power.

“I appeal to the people, the Shiv Sena workers, and the Matoshree Sena workers to be vigilant about all these things. A person was caught casting a vote twice…” Thackeray said.

Devendra Fadnavis Dismisses Raj Thackeray’s Ink Tampering Claims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday dismissed any allegations of changes to the indelible ink mark, which is given to electors after they cast their vote, saying that the ink is actually being erased from the hands, and then the Election Commission should look into the issue.

Replying to Maharashtra Navnirnman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s allegations that a new pen has been replaced with the indelible ink, Fadnavis said, “Creating a ruckus on everything and raising questions is very wrong.”

After he cast his vote in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections, Fadnavis said, “I have also been marked with a marker, is it erasing? The Election Commission should look into this issue and use something else; they can use oil paint if they want. The elections should be impartial. But creating a ruckus on everything and raising questions is very wrong.”

“The ink that was used before is being replaced with a new pen, and there are complaints about this new pen. If you use a hand sanitizer, the ink disappears. Now, the only option left is to apply the ink, go outside, wipe it off, and then go back inside and vote again. A new rule has been implemented for campaigning,” Raj Thackeray had said.

Thackeray alleged that this is proof of how the government can “do anything to stay in power,” while appealing to the alliance workers and others to be “vigilant” of such things after a person was “caught” casting a vote twice.

“This shows that the government can do anything to stay in power. We don’t call this an election when someone comes to power through such fraudulent means. I appeal to the people, the Shiv Sena workers, and the Matoshree Sena workers to be vigilant about all these things. A person was caught casting a vote twice,” he said.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 4:32 PM IST
