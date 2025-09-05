"Insulted common people of Bihar": BJP's Dilip Jaiswal on Kerala Congress' 'Bidis and Bihar' post

LIVE TV
Published By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 12:54:22 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 5 (ANI): Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Jaiswal on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress over likening ‘Bihar to Bidis’.

Jaiswal asserted that Kerala Congress’s post revealed the ideology of the opposition party over what it thinks of Bihar citizens.

“The Congress party has displayed their mindset and thinking for Bihar. Congress leaders insult Bihar and Biharis. Through Congress Kerala’s post, you must have understood that insulting Biharis is the job of the Congress party. People of Bihar are asking the Congress party whether they are comparing Biharis with Bidis? Congress has insulted the common people of Bihar, especially the poor; the public of Bihar can never forgive them,” Jaiswal told reporters.

This comes after the Kerala unit of the Congress party shared a controversial ‘X’ post, captioned, “Bidis and Bihar start with B”. However, after facing backlash, the post was deleted.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress, stating that the party takes “pleasure” in insulting Bihar and its people.

Rai said that people of Bihar will teach a lesson to everyone who has the intention to hurt Bihar and its “self-respect”.”Congress leaders across the country and all RJD leaders in Bihar take a pleasure in insulting Biharis. They take pride in humiliating Biharis and Bihari pride. People of Bihar will teach lesson to all such people who hurt Biharis and their self-respect…What will they (Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav) say (about this), it is they who make them say all this,” Nityanand Rai said.

The ‘X’ post from the Kerala Congress targeted the recent GST reforms brought by the Union Government, where the tax rates on Cigar, Cigarettes and Tobacco were increased to 40 per cent. In contrast, the rates on Bidis were brought down from 28 to 18 per cent. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher)

QUICK LINKS