LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
fed chair Hockey Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka fed chair Hockey Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka fed chair Hockey Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka fed chair Hockey Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
fed chair Hockey Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka fed chair Hockey Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka fed chair Hockey Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka fed chair Hockey Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > India > Inter-ministerial team visits disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali region, conducts aerial and ground surveys

Inter-ministerial team visits disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali region, conducts aerial and ground surveys

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 06:48:06 IST

Inter-ministerial team visits disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali region, conducts aerial and ground surveys

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], September 9 (ANI): An inter-ministerial team from the government on Monday visited the Tharali region of Chamoli district to assess the damage caused by the recent disaster.

The delegation carried out both aerial and ground surveys of the affected areas to gain a comprehensive picture of the situation. The aerial inspection covered villages such as Chepado, Kotdeep, Radibagad, Mopata in Dewal block, and Nandnagar, said the statement from CMO.

The team, led by Director Dr Virendra Singh, travelled by road to inspect damaged locations on the ground and interact with local authorities on the scale of destruction.

Inter-ministerial team visits disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali region, conducts aerial and ground surveys

Dr Virendra Singh said that the primary purpose of the visit was to assess the actual extent of the disaster’s impact. He added that, based on the report to be submitted to the Government of India, necessary aid and reconstruction plans will be formulated soon. The report will provide concrete steps for the rehabilitation of affected families, the restoration of essential infrastructure, and the implementation of long-term safety measures.

At a meeting organized at the Kulsari Relief Centre, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari presented a detailed department-wise assessment of the losses through a PPT presentation. He specifically briefed the team about landslides occurring behind residential areas in Chepado market and other disaster-hit regions.

The District Magistrate explained that continuous rainfall and landslides have caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, buildings, drinking water schemes, electricity infrastructure, and agriculture. He informed the team that the estimated loss to departmental assets stands at around Rs 115 crore. He also highlighted ongoing land subsidence in Palla village of Joshimath block and in Nandnagar, where subsidence activity continues to intensify.

The team appreciated the swift response of the local administration, police, NDRF, and other agencies in managing disaster relief and rescue operations. They also reviewed the ongoing rehabilitation efforts, including assistance provided to affected families, availability of ration and medical facilities, arrangements for temporary shelters, and measures being taken to restore road connectivity at the earliest. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: aerial-and-ground-surveysChamoliinter-ministerial-teamtharaliuttarakhand

RELATED News

BJP Aparajita Sarangi "confident" of victory ahead of Vice Presidential elections
VP Elections Today: A Look At Former Vice Presidents Of India
VP Elections Today: Who Is B Sudershan Reddy? INDIA Bloc Bets On Former Judge, Will Justice Be Served?
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains closed, restoration work underway
VP Elections Today: Who Is CP Radhakrishnan? BJP’s Southern Face

LATEST NEWS

M-Sanvi Real Estate Rolls Out Comprehensive Portfolio Covering Residential, Commercial & Industrial Spaces in Delhi/NCR
Shortlist for Premier League Hall of Fame 2025 announced, Fabregas, Hazard, Owen, Silva among top names
Scientists find over 200 hidden proteins that may drive Alzheimer's: Study
X faces outage, users unable to access platform
700-year-old St Francis of Assisi legend proved almost true
Inter-ministerial team visits disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali region, conducts aerial and ground surveys
Nepal lifts ban on social media after 19 protestors killed in a single day, PM not to resign
Enrich Money Becomes India's First Stock Broker to Launch Rs. 10 SIP's on ONDC – Enabled ORCA App
UAE spinner Simranjeet Singh sees Asia Cup opener against India as valuable opportunity
Gene editing offers transformative solution to saving endangered species: Study
Inter-ministerial team visits disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali region, conducts aerial and ground surveys

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Inter-ministerial team visits disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali region, conducts aerial and ground surveys

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Inter-ministerial team visits disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali region, conducts aerial and ground surveys
Inter-ministerial team visits disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali region, conducts aerial and ground surveys
Inter-ministerial team visits disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali region, conducts aerial and ground surveys
Inter-ministerial team visits disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali region, conducts aerial and ground surveys

QUICK LINKS