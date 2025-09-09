Inter-ministerial team visits disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali region, conducts aerial and ground surveys

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], September 9 (ANI): An inter-ministerial team from the government on Monday visited the Tharali region of Chamoli district to assess the damage caused by the recent disaster.

The delegation carried out both aerial and ground surveys of the affected areas to gain a comprehensive picture of the situation. The aerial inspection covered villages such as Chepado, Kotdeep, Radibagad, Mopata in Dewal block, and Nandnagar, said the statement from CMO.

The team, led by Director Dr Virendra Singh, travelled by road to inspect damaged locations on the ground and interact with local authorities on the scale of destruction.

Dr Virendra Singh said that the primary purpose of the visit was to assess the actual extent of the disaster’s impact. He added that, based on the report to be submitted to the Government of India, necessary aid and reconstruction plans will be formulated soon. The report will provide concrete steps for the rehabilitation of affected families, the restoration of essential infrastructure, and the implementation of long-term safety measures.

At a meeting organized at the Kulsari Relief Centre, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari presented a detailed department-wise assessment of the losses through a PPT presentation. He specifically briefed the team about landslides occurring behind residential areas in Chepado market and other disaster-hit regions.

The District Magistrate explained that continuous rainfall and landslides have caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, buildings, drinking water schemes, electricity infrastructure, and agriculture. He informed the team that the estimated loss to departmental assets stands at around Rs 115 crore. He also highlighted ongoing land subsidence in Palla village of Joshimath block and in Nandnagar, where subsidence activity continues to intensify.

The team appreciated the swift response of the local administration, police, NDRF, and other agencies in managing disaster relief and rescue operations. They also reviewed the ongoing rehabilitation efforts, including assistance provided to affected families, availability of ration and medical facilities, arrangements for temporary shelters, and measures being taken to restore road connectivity at the earliest. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.