Internet In Disbelief As Nikhil Kamath Reveals His Next BIG Guest On His Podcast After PM Modi And Bill Gates Is World’s Richest Person, Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Real Or AI?’

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath just confirmed it that Elon Musk is coming on his next ‘WTF’ podcast episode.

He dropped the news with a black-and-white teaser on Instagram, and people online can’t stop talking about it. The clip’s short but packs a punch: Musk and Kamath catch each other’s eye and crack up laughing.

Kamath kept the caption simple and playful, just saying, “Caption this.” That pretty much sums up the vibe, light, open, and ready for the internet’s wild guesses.

The two can be seen staring at each other and then cracking into hysterical laughter while sipping coffee.

How did the Internet react?

About WTF podcast?

The show’s all about building a space where entrepreneurs can learn and grow, no matter what field they’re in. On the official site, they call it a “knowledge ecosystem” designed to help people scale up from zero to one.

Kamath’s got big dreams for the podcast. He says, “I’ve always wanted to build a community where people really dig into tough topics, breaking things down with facts and honest analysis. WTF should be a place where every kind of idea gets a shot—even the ones that go against the grain. At the end of the day, it’s about making sense of what really matters.”

He’s not kidding about the guest list, either. The podcast has already brought on names like Bill Gates, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Ranbir Kapoor, Nandan Nilekani, Kumar Birla, Aravind Srinivas, and Vinod Khosla. The biggest guest so far? Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That episode, which dropped on YouTube back on January 10, covered everything from Modi’s childhood and worldview to how India’s making its mark in global tech.

Now, with Musk joining the lineup, it looks like Kamath’s just getting started.

ALSO READ: ‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’