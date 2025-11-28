LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
Home > India > Internet In Disbelief As Nikhil Kamath Reveals His Next BIG Guest On His Podcast After PM Modi And Bill Gates Is World’s Richest Person, Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Real Or AI?’

Internet In Disbelief As Nikhil Kamath Reveals His Next BIG Guest On His Podcast After PM Modi And Bill Gates Is World’s Richest Person, Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Real Or AI?’

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has confirmed that Elon Musk will appear on his next ‘WTF’ podcast episode. A viral black-and-white teaser shows both men sharing a laugh over coffee, sparking massive online excitement and wild speculation across social media.

Nikhil Kamath teases Elon Musk interview on WTF podcast (PHOTO: X)
Nikhil Kamath teases Elon Musk interview on WTF podcast (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 28, 2025 21:38:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Internet In Disbelief As Nikhil Kamath Reveals His Next BIG Guest On His Podcast After PM Modi And Bill Gates Is World’s Richest Person, Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Real Or AI?’

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath just confirmed it that Elon Musk is coming on his next ‘WTF’ podcast episode.

He dropped the news with a black-and-white teaser on Instagram, and people online can’t stop talking about it. The clip’s short but packs a punch: Musk and Kamath catch each other’s eye and crack up laughing.

Kamath kept the caption simple and playful, just saying, “Caption this.” That pretty much sums up the vibe, light, open, and ready for the internet’s wild guesses. 

The two can be seen staring at each other and then cracking into hysterical laughter while sipping coffee. 

How did the Internet react?

Internet In Disbelief As Nikhil Kamath Reveals His Next BIG Guest On His Podcast After PM Modi And Bill Gates Is World’s Richest Person, Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Real Or AI?’

Internet In Disbelief As Nikhil Kamath Reveals His Next BIG Guest On His Podcast After PM Modi And Bill Gates Is World’s Richest Person, Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Real Or AI?’

About WTF podcast?

The show’s all about building a space where entrepreneurs can learn and grow, no matter what field they’re in. On the official site, they call it a “knowledge ecosystem” designed to help people scale up from zero to one.

Kamath’s got big dreams for the podcast. He says, “I’ve always wanted to build a community where people really dig into tough topics, breaking things down with facts and honest analysis. WTF should be a place where every kind of idea gets a shot—even the ones that go against the grain. At the end of the day, it’s about making sense of what really matters.”

He’s not kidding about the guest list, either. The podcast has already brought on names like Bill Gates, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Ranbir Kapoor, Nandan Nilekani, Kumar Birla, Aravind Srinivas, and Vinod Khosla. The biggest guest so far? Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That episode, which dropped on YouTube back on January 10, covered everything from Modi’s childhood and worldview to how India’s making its mark in global tech.

Now, with Musk joining the lineup, it looks like Kamath’s just getting started.

ALSO READ: ‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 9:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: elon musklatest viral newsNikhil KamathWTF Podcast

RELATED News

‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

Sofik SK MMS Leak Girlfriend Sonali Files Case Against Accused Friend

Is Dhurandhar Release In Legal Trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s Family Drags Ranveer Singh Starrer To Court For THIS Reason Days After Director’s Viral Statement

Watch: Zohran Mamdani Nails The Iconic Shah Rukh Khan Pose But Fails To Answer THIS During Bollywood Quiz: ‘What Is This?’

Watch: Gang War With Thar, Bikes In Rajasthan Caught On Cam, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Internet In Disbelief As Nikhil Kamath Reveals His Next BIG Guest On His Podcast After PM Modi And Bill Gates Is World’s Richest Person, Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Real Or AI?’

After Virat Kohli’s RCB, This IPL Team Likely Up For Sale, Reason Is…

This Is World’s Most Expensive City To Live In 2025, Not New York, London, Dubai, Paris, Mumbai, It Is…

India GDP Explained: What It Is, How It’s Calculated, And Why Growth Jumped To 8.2% In Q2

How To Get BH Series Number Plate For Your Car: Check Eligibility, Road Tax Discount, Fees, Documents, And How To Apply – Explained In Detailed

Morzze Launches India’s First ‘Kitchen Air Tap’ — A Defining Leap in Everyday Kitchen Innovation

From Kapil Dev To Sunil Gavaskar, Iconic Sports Personalities Who Tried Their Hand At Acting, Check Full List

Donald Trump In New Video Says, ‘We Are Not Allowed To Use The Word ‘Indian’ Anymore,’ Claims Only Indians Want It To Be Used, Origins Of The Term Explained

Watch: Gang War With Thar, Bikes In Rajasthan Caught On Cam, Video Goes Viral

Vyapar Acquires Suvit to Transform India’s MSME and Tax Professional Ecosystem

Internet In Disbelief As Nikhil Kamath Reveals His Next BIG Guest On His Podcast After PM Modi And Bill Gates Is World’s Richest Person, Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Real Or AI?’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Internet In Disbelief As Nikhil Kamath Reveals His Next BIG Guest On His Podcast After PM Modi And Bill Gates Is World’s Richest Person, Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Real Or AI?’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Internet In Disbelief As Nikhil Kamath Reveals His Next BIG Guest On His Podcast After PM Modi And Bill Gates Is World’s Richest Person, Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Real Or AI?’
Internet In Disbelief As Nikhil Kamath Reveals His Next BIG Guest On His Podcast After PM Modi And Bill Gates Is World’s Richest Person, Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Real Or AI?’
Internet In Disbelief As Nikhil Kamath Reveals His Next BIG Guest On His Podcast After PM Modi And Bill Gates Is World’s Richest Person, Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Real Or AI?’
Internet In Disbelief As Nikhil Kamath Reveals His Next BIG Guest On His Podcast After PM Modi And Bill Gates Is World’s Richest Person, Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Real Or AI?’

QUICK LINKS