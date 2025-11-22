IRCTC Big Travel Update: Will Passengers Still Get Free Water Bottle On Rajdhani Express? Here’s What We Know

Many passengers prefer travelling by trains like the Rajdhani Express because of their speed, comfort and onboard services. However, not everyone wants to pay the extra catering charge, especially regular travellers who carry their own food. Over the past year, changes in the IRCTC website and app have created confusion about whether the “No Food” option still exists and what it means for passengers.

One common doubt is whether travellers who skip meals still get the complimentary Rail Neer water bottle. To clear the confusion, here is an updated explanation of how the no-meal option works today.

IRCTC has shifted the location of the “No Food” option in its booking interface. Earlier it was visible during class and quota selection, but now it appears under “Other Preferences” or “Catering Service Option” while filling in passenger details. Because of this change, many users assumed the option was removed. IRCTC has clarified that the option continues to exist, and passengers can still book Rajdhani tickets without meals. They only need to actively select the no-food preference when entering passenger information.

A major concern among travellers is whether they will still receive the free Rail Neer water bottle if they opt out of meals. IRCTC has confirmed that the complimentary 1-litre Rail Neer bottle remains part of the standard service on Rajdhani Express trains. It is not linked to the catering choice. This means passengers who skip meals to reduce their ticket cost will still receive the free water bottle.

To choose the no-food option on IRCTC, passengers should search for their train, select the Rajdhani service and move to the passenger details page. Under the “Other Preferences” or “Catering Service” section, they will see two choices: “I want meals” and “I do not want meals/No Food.” Selecting “No Food” removes the catering charge from the final fare.

Travellers should check the fare breakup before payment to ensure the catering fee has been excluded. It is important to note that the choice applies to the entire PNR, so all passengers under one booking must follow the same catering option.

