Watch Viral Video: Woman Cooks Maggi in Electric Kettle on Train, Railways Takes Unexpected Action

A bizarre video of a woman cooking Maggi inside a moving train using an electric kettle has gone viral, prompting the Central Railway to step in. The clip, which sparked both amusement and outrage online, has now led to strict action from the authorities.

Woman Cooks Maggi in Electric Kettle on Train. (Representative Image: X)
Woman Cooks Maggi in Electric Kettle on Train. (Representative Image: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 22, 2025 04:27:42 IST

A bizarre video of a woman cooking Maggi inside a moving train using an electric kettle has gone viral, prompting the Central Railway to step in. The clip, which sparked both amusement and outrage online, has now led to strict action from the authorities. 

The woman had connected an electric kettle to prepare Maggi and other snacks during her train journey, openly displaying the act in a viral video. 

What Viral Video Show?

In the clip, she can be heard speaking in Marathi while showing Maggi boiling inside a kettle, with a cup of tea placed next to it. She even claimed to have offered this “ready-made breakfast” to the co-passenger beside her. “I don’t even get a break here. My kitchen keeps running,” she joked in the video. 



What She Did Next Shocked Co-passengers 

But that’s not where she stopped, she not only just cooked Maggi in the kettle, she also claimed to have made tea for about 15 passengers in the same kettle earlier. The viral clip has left viewers both amused and shocked, while the train authorities are reportedly investigating the incident. 

Social Media Reaction 

The video of the woman quickly went viral, triggering widespread outrage online. Many criticised her for endangering fellow passengers, pointing out that train power sockets are designed for low-power devices, not high-power appliances like electric kettles.

Railway’s’ Strict Action

Responding to the viral video, Central Railways stated that using electric kettles on trains is strictly forbidden and emphasised the serious safety risks involved. 

Central Railway took to X, saying, “Action is being initiated against the channel and the person concerned.”

Tweet further reads, “Using electronic kettle inside trains is strictly prohibited. It is unsafe, illegal, and a punishable offence. It can lead to fire incidence and be disastrous for other passengers also.”

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 4:26 AM IST
QUICK LINKS