IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Set to Run Special Trains For Chhath Puja 2025

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Set to Run Special Trains For Chhath Puja 2025

India is all set to celebrate Chhath Puja, and in anticipation of the festive rush, Indian Railways is preparing to operate 12000 special trains. With thousands of people journeying to rivierbands and sacred locations in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and neighboring states, this initiative highlights the Railway’s dedication to providing safe, convenient, and comfortable journeys. From October 1 to November 30, 2025, Indian Railways will operate over 12,00 special trains across the country.

Chhath Puja 2025 Special Trains. (Representative Image: Chatgpt)
Chhath Puja 2025 Special Trains. (Representative Image: Chatgpt)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: October 23, 2025 16:29:20 IST

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Set to Run Special Trains For Chhath Puja 2025

India is all set to celebrate Chhath Puja, and in anticipation of the festive rush, Indian Railways is preparing to operate 12000 special trains to accommodate devotees traveling to various cities. With thousands of people journeying to rivierbands and sacred locations in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and neighboring states, this initiative highlights the Railway’s dedication to providing safe, convenient, and comfortable journeys for those passengers traveling home to celebrate the festival. 

12,000 Special Trains For Chhath Puja Festival 

From October 1 to November 30, 2025, Indian Railways will operate over 12,00 special trains across the country to manage the festival travel demand during Diwali and Chhath Puja. To date, 11,865 trips across 916 trains have been announced, comprising 9,338 reserved trips and 2,2,03 unreserved trips. 

Indian Railways Enhances Passenger Experiences: Cleanliness, Safety & Punctuality Praised 

Crowd Management: Indian Railways has deployed additional staff, extended ticket counters, and set up special passenger waiting areas at key junctions. On October 19, 2025, Udhna Station witnessed a 50% rise from the previous year in the rush of passengers. 

Railway Cleanliness: Indian Railways had put more effort into maintaining hygiene and sanitation across stations and trains ahead of the festive season. 

Key Details on Chhath Special Trains 2025 

  • A large number of passengers travel towards Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, creating a heavy rush in the railways. To manage this, Indian Railways has released the complete list of ‘Chhath Special Trains 2025.’
  • Indian Railways is set to run over 1,200 special trains over the next five days to manage the heavy crowd during the Chhath Puja festival. 
  • This averages to 300 special trains per day, with the main focus on ensuring safe and comfortable travel for passengers traveling across different cities. 
  • In addition to this, Indian Railways has operated 4,493 special train services over the last 21 days amid the Diwali rush.
First published on: Oct 23, 2025 4:01 PM IST
IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Set to Run Special Trains For Chhath Puja 2025

QUICK LINKS