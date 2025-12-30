‘It Is Your Government That Does Not Provide Land For ..’ Amit Shah Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee, Targets Her Nephew In Fiery Attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of corruption, administrative arbitrariness, and encouraging illegal infiltration for political gains.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Shah asserted that the BJP would form the next government in the state with a two-thirds majority.

Allegations of Corruption and Administrative Arbitrariness

Criticising the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime, Shah alleged rampant corruption and favoritism, claiming that only Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, had the freedom to “earn money” in the state. He accused the government of manipulating rules and appointments within the police administration.

He said, “We do not have governments in many states, but there is no such behaviour there. The Prime Minister comes to flag off the Vande Bharat train, and Mamata ji does not go onto the stage. She twists the DOPT rules, and there is an arbitrariness in the appointments of DGPs.

Even after their retirement, they are appointed as advisors, as proxy DGPs. Mamata Banerjee’s government has promoted syndicate and cut money, and here only ‘Bhaipo’ (nephew) has the right to earn, and no one else.”

Shah assured citizens that existing state welfare schemes would continue if the BJP comes to power. He added, “I want to assure the citizens of West Bengal that all existing state government schemes will continue after the BJP government is formed in the state. All the schemes which we will promise will be implemented on the ground.”

Infiltration Claims and BJP’s Electoral Push

Raising concerns over illegal immigration, Shah accused the Bengal government of deliberately allowing infiltration to boost its vote bank. He reassured the Matua community, saying, “Matuas have no reason to fear. It is the BJP’s promise that persecuted refugees who have come to Bengal are citizens of India, and no one can harm them, not even Mamata Banerjee.”

He contrasted Bengal with BJP-ruled states, asserting infiltration had been curbed elsewhere. Shah said, “Mamata, today I want to ask you a simple question. Which government refuses to provide land for border fencing? I will answer it myself — it is your government that does not provide land for border fencing… You want to change Bengal’s demography to expand your vote bank.”

