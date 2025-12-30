LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘It Is Your Government That Does Not Provide Land For ..’ Amit Shah Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee, Targets Her Nephew In Fiery Attack

‘It Is Your Government That Does Not Provide Land For ..’ Amit Shah Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee, Targets Her Nephew In Fiery Attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Mamata Banerjee’s government of corruption, police arbitrariness, and encouraging illegal infiltration for vote-bank politics. Addressing a Kolkata presser, he assured welfare continuity and expressed confidence of BJP forming government in 2026.

‘It Is Your Government That Does Not Provide Land For ..’ Amit Shah Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee, Targets Her Nephew In Fiery Attack

Published By: Newsx WebDesk
Last updated: December 30, 2025 16:09:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘It Is Your Government That Does Not Provide Land For ..’ Amit Shah Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee, Targets Her Nephew In Fiery Attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of corruption, administrative arbitrariness, and encouraging illegal infiltration for political gains.

You Might Be Interested In

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Shah asserted that the BJP would form the next government in the state with a two-thirds majority.

Allegations of Corruption and Administrative Arbitrariness

Criticising the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime, Shah alleged rampant corruption and favoritism, claiming that only Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, had the freedom to “earn money” in the state. He accused the government of manipulating rules and appointments within the police administration.

You Might Be Interested In

He said, “We do not have governments in many states, but there is no such behaviour there. The Prime Minister comes to flag off the Vande Bharat train, and Mamata ji does not go onto the stage. She twists the DOPT rules, and there is an arbitrariness in the appointments of DGPs.

Even after their retirement, they are appointed as advisors, as proxy DGPs. Mamata Banerjee’s government has promoted syndicate and cut money, and here only ‘Bhaipo’ (nephew) has the right to earn, and no one else.”

Shah assured citizens that existing state welfare schemes would continue if the BJP comes to power. He added, “I want to assure the citizens of West Bengal that all existing state government schemes will continue after the BJP government is formed in the state. All the schemes which we will promise will be implemented on the ground.”

Infiltration Claims and BJP’s Electoral Push

Raising concerns over illegal immigration, Shah accused the Bengal government of deliberately allowing infiltration to boost its vote bank. He reassured the Matua community, saying, “Matuas have no reason to fear. It is the BJP’s promise that persecuted refugees who have come to Bengal are citizens of India, and no one can harm them, not even Mamata Banerjee.”

He contrasted Bengal with BJP-ruled states, asserting infiltration had been curbed elsewhere. Shah said, “Mamata, today I want to ask you a simple question. Which government refuses to provide land for border fencing? I will answer it myself — it is your government that does not provide land for border fencing… You want to change Bengal’s demography to expand your vote bank.”

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Mathura Is A Divine Land’: Sunny Leone’s New Year Event Cancelled After Priests Protest Over ‘Braj Sentiments’, What We Know About The Controversy

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 4:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: amit shahmamata banerjeeWest Bengal politics

RELATED News

‘Mathura Is A Divine Land’: Sunny Leone’s New Year Event Cancelled After Priests Protest Over ‘Braj Sentiments’ | What We Know About The Controversy

Kashmir Welcomes New Year with Tourists, Snowfall And Renewed Hope

Big Boost Alert! 8th Pay Commission 2026: Salary Hikes Kick Off January 1 – Check Your Raise NOW

‘Will Revive Bengal’s Legacy’: Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC, Says BJP Has ‘Given Priority to Gareeb Kalyan’

Who Is Aviva Baig? Meet Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra’s Fiancée And Longtime Girlfriend

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Thrashes Girl Student With Stick, Says ‘You Put My Job At Risk’ After She Misses Exam

Ashton Turner Left Stranded At 99*, Misses Out On A Well-Deserved Ton As Perth Scorchers Post 202/8 Against Sydney Thunder In BBL | WATCH

England Include Jofra Archer In T20 World Cup 2026 Provisional Squad Despite Injury; Harry Brook To Lead The Side

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here

Is Artificial Intelligence Really Killing Jobs; Or Creating Millions In India? Here Is What Government Say

‘It Is Your Government That Does Not Provide Land For ..’ Amit Shah Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee, Targets Her Nephew In Fiery Attack

Biggest IPOs From 2025: ₹1.75 Lakh Crore Raised, 100+ Listings, Bigger Bets And Surprising Winners In India’s Landmark IPO Year; LG IPO, Groww IPO, Meesho IPO At The Top

Actor Mohanlal’s Mother Santhakumari Dies At 90

Riyadh-Abu Dhabi Conflict: Saudi Arabia Asks UAE Forces To Leave Yemen, Calls ‘National Security’ A Red Line

UP Horror: ‘Daughter Left In Skeletal Condition, Man Dies Of Starvation’- Why Was This Father-Daughter Duo Held Captive For Years By Servants? Chilling Details Of Cruelty Uncovered

‘It Is Your Government That Does Not Provide Land For ..’ Amit Shah Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee, Targets Her Nephew In Fiery Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘It Is Your Government That Does Not Provide Land For ..’ Amit Shah Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee, Targets Her Nephew In Fiery Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘It Is Your Government That Does Not Provide Land For ..’ Amit Shah Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee, Targets Her Nephew In Fiery Attack
‘It Is Your Government That Does Not Provide Land For ..’ Amit Shah Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee, Targets Her Nephew In Fiery Attack
‘It Is Your Government That Does Not Provide Land For ..’ Amit Shah Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee, Targets Her Nephew In Fiery Attack
‘It Is Your Government That Does Not Provide Land For ..’ Amit Shah Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee, Targets Her Nephew In Fiery Attack

QUICK LINKS