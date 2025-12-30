‘Mathura Is A Divine Land’: Sunny Leone’s New Year Event Cancelled After Priests Protest Over ‘Braj Sentiments’ | What We Know About The Controversy

Sunny Leone’s Mathura Event Cancelled: A New Year 2026 event of actor Sunny Leone, scheduled to be held at a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, has been cancelled following strong opposition from seers and religious organisations in the holy city.

Religious Groups Raise Objections

The event was reportedly planned at a bar on New Year’s Eve. Soon after its announcement, several religious leaders and groups expressed anger, arguing that such programmes were inappropriate for Mathura, a city revered as part of Braj Bhumi.

The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas wrote to the district administration on Monday, urging authorities to cancel the event, citing concerns over religious sentiments and the spiritual significance of the region.

Organisers Call Off Programme

Amid mounting protests and in view of the sanctity associated with Mathura, the event organisers decided to withdraw the programme. Officials said the decision was taken to avoid unrest and respect local sensitivities.

Leaders Thank State Government

Hindu group leader Girraj Singh thanked the Uttar Pradesh government for responding to public sentiment. Speaking to ANI, he said the administration had respected the feelings of the people of Braj Bhumi as well as those of saints and seers.

Echoing similar views, religious leader Dinesh Falhari Dharmacharya said the opposition stemmed from Mathura’s deep spiritual roots. Describing Braj Bhumi as the land where Lord Krishna performed the Maharas, he said such events did not align with the city’s religious character and thanked the authorities for understanding their concerns.

