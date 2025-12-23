LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Jingle Bellwa, Jingle Bellwa Awela’: How Desi Christmas Carols Are Taking Over Social Media

‘Jingle Bellwa, Jingle Bellwa Awela’: How Desi Christmas Carols Are Taking Over Social Media

Indian-style Christmas carols have become a viral year-end trend, with classics like “Jingle Bells” remixed into regional languages such as Bhojpuri and Punjabi. These humorous and devotional adaptations, widely shared on social media, blend local culture with traditional Christmas themes, giving the festival a more personal, inclusive and distinctly desi touch.

Regional remixes of Christmas carols like “Jingle Bells” have gone viral on social media, adding humor, devotion, and a distinctly Indian touch to festive celebrations. (Image: X/ sapnamadan)
Regional remixes of Christmas carols like “Jingle Bells” have gone viral on social media, adding humor, devotion, and a distinctly Indian touch to festive celebrations. (Image: X/ sapnamadan)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 23, 2025 19:16:26 IST

'Jingle Bellwa, Jingle Bellwa Awela': How Desi Christmas Carols Are Taking Over Social Media

As the Christmas season approaches, so do the memes and reels related to traditional Indian Christmas carols that flood your screen. These carols with an Indian flavour have gone viral and slyly come around the last week of December each year. The legendary 19th-century English carol “Jingle Bells”, written by James Lord Pierpont, has been remixed into local languages, which adds quite a humorous twist to Christmas. 

There are many popular adaptations of this particular carol, however, one of the most popular adaptations is the Bhojpuri version “Jingle Bellwa”. This rendition of the carol has been widely shared across social media due to its catchy lyrics, which go as, “Jingle bellwa jingle bellwa jingle bellwa awela, daadi wala uncle baccho jhola leke aawela rey, ghar ghar aawela, tohfa baatela, har bachcha chilaye dekha santa aayela.”

Desi Christmas celebrations

Punjabi music is leading the world charts, and it isn’t any way behind here in this trend. The localised versions of “Jingle Bells” where Santas are dancing Bhangra to the song have left social media cracking with laughter. This isn’t all there is to it, several songs that celebrate Jesus Christ, such as “Yeshu Di Balle Balle” and “Yeshu Da Janam Hoyaa Bhaga Wali Raat Nu”, have gone viral to an extent that they have been used as soundtracks in videos that capture Christmas celebrations. 

These renditions of popular carols have added a “homely touch” to Christmas, which makes the celebrations feel more personal and relevant to the Indian people. They have been widely accepted and made a trend by younger social media users who enjoy both the creativity and humour behind these adaptations.

Some regional adaptations are more devotional and faith based that praise Jesus Christ and celebrate his birth, and have combined Christian themes with regional musical styles. The remix of familiar carols in regional languages has not just entertained audiences but also made the festival feel more inclusive and rooted in everyday life. 

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 7:16 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

'Jingle Bellwa, Jingle Bellwa Awela': How Desi Christmas Carols Are Taking Over Social Media

'Jingle Bellwa, Jingle Bellwa Awela': How Desi Christmas Carols Are Taking Over Social Media

