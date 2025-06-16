Jio Network Down In Kerala: Thousands Face Mobile, Internet And Jio Fiber Outage

Reliance Jio customers across Kerala experienced widespread network issues on June 16, with thousands reporting disruptions in mobile data, voice signals, and Jio Fiber internet services. The outage, which started in the early afternoon, sparked a flood of complaints online and severely impacted connectivity across the state.

According to user reports and data from Downdetector, the first signs of trouble emerged around 1:30 PM, when approximately 200 users initially flagged issues with Jio’s mobile services. Within less than an hour, complaints surged to over 12,000 by 2:17 PM, pointing to a significant breakdown in service.

Breakdown Across Mobile Data, Signal, and Jio Fiber

The majority of users around 56% complained about mobile internet connectivity, while 29% faced trouble with network reception. An additional 15% reported problems with Jio Fiber broadband, showing that the issue was not limited to one specific service segment.

Users took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration, tagging Reliance Jio’s official handle and demanding clarity. Several users posted screenshots showing “No Service” or blank signal bars on their smartphones, with many saying they were unable to make calls or access the internet.

No Official Statement from Jio Yet

As of now, Reliance Jio has not issued any formal statement explaining the cause of the disruption. While the services have reportedly been restored, users are still waiting for an explanation about what triggered the massive outage in the first place.

The lack of communication has only added to the confusion, especially as such a high number of users were affected in a short span of time. Although minor outages have occurred in the past, this event stands out for its scale and suddenness.

What Could Have Caused the Outage?

While no official reason has been given, experts believe the issue may be linked to a backend system failure or technical update glitch, which could have temporarily knocked out core services. Another possible explanation could be a server-side malfunction in Jio’s regional infrastructure in Kerala.

Telecom analysts suggest that such incidents, though rare, highlight the challenges of maintaining seamless service in large networks handling millions of users simultaneously.

Advice for Users Amid Outage

During the outage, users were advised to try basic troubleshooting steps like restarting their devices, switching between airplane mode, or attempting to manually reconnect to the network. However, given the rapid increase in reports, it became evident that the issue was not device-related but rather a network-level failure.

The problem appears to have affected multiple zones across Kerala, though it remains unconfirmed if any other states experienced similar issues.

Service Restored, But Questions Remain

By late afternoon on June 16, most users confirmed that Jio services had been restored. While the relief was immediate, many are still calling for better communication from the telecom provider, especially when large-scale outages leave thousands disconnected without explanation.

As India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio serves millions of customers, making prompt updates during such outages not only helpful but essential.

