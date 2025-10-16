J&K Police Seize 18 TRF Posters, Arrest Two During Naka Checking in Magam

Security forces detained two individuals in Budran, Magam, on Thursday after recovering several posters linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), a banned militant outfit. The arrests took place during a routine naka checking operation jointly carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary personnel.

According to police sources, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs suggesting movement of individuals attempting to circulate provocative or terror-linked material in the area. During the checking, two men moving suspiciously were intercepted by security forces. Upon frisking, authorities recovered over 18 posters associated with TRF from their possession.

“These posters were intended to spread propaganda and instigate fear among locals. We are investigating the broader network behind their circulation,” a senior police officer said.

The accused were immediately taken into custody and shifted to the nearest police station for further questioning. Preliminary interrogation suggests the duo may have been acting on instructions from handlers based in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK), with an aim to revive TRF’s influence in central Kashmir.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the investigation has been handed over to the Counter-Intelligence (CI) wing.

Sources said security has been intensified in and around Magam, with additional checkpoints set up to prevent any further distribution of militant material. The police are also scanning CCTV footage and conducting background verification of the detained individuals to trace possible links to any overground worker (OGW) networks.

The incident comes amid heightened alert across Kashmir Valley in the wake of recent infiltration bids and terror activities in north Kashmir. Authorities reiterated their commitment to act tough against those involved in unlawful propaganda and terror sympathizing activities.

