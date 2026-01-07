LIVE TV
Home > India > JNU Controversial Protests: Who Are The 4 JNUSU Office Bearers Identified For Raising Objectionable Slogans?

JNU Controversial Protests: Who Are The 4 JNUSU Office Bearers Identified For Raising Objectionable Slogans?

Jawaharlal Nehru University has named four JNUSU office-bearers and several Left-affiliated students over alleged objectionable slogans at a campus protest. The incident at Sabarmati Dhaba followed the Supreme Court’s denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. JNU has registered an FIR and warned of strict disciplinary action.

JNUSU leaders named in JNU protest over anti-Modi slogans; FIR filed, disciplinary action warned amid student backlash. Photos: X.
JNUSU leaders named in JNU protest over anti-Modi slogans; FIR filed, disciplinary action warned amid student backlash. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 7, 2026 12:54:51 IST

JNU Controversial Protests: Who Are The 4 JNUSU Office Bearers Identified For Raising Objectionable Slogans?

JNU Protests: Jawaharlal Nehru University has identified four office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), along with several other students affiliated with Left student organisations, in connection with alleged objectionable sloganeering during a protest held on campus, according to the reports.

The action follows a complaint by the university administration seeking police intervention, saying that the slogans raised during the protest were provocative, inflammatory, and in direct contempt of the Supreme Court.

Who Are The JNUSU Office-Bearers Named In Objectionable Protest?

According to the university, the four JNUSU office-bearers identified in the matter are:

Aditi Mishra, President

Danish Ali, Joint Secretary

Gopika K Babu, Vice President

Sunil, General Secretary

In addition to the union leaders, the administration has also named several other students associated with Left student groups. These include Saad Azmi, Pakeeza Khan, Shubham, Kanishk Shashank, and Mehmood Ilahi.

JNU Protests At Sabarmati Dhaba

As per reports, the controversy stems from a protest held on Monday night at Sabarmati Dhaba, titled “A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba.”

The event was organised to mark the anniversary of the January 5, 2020, violence on the JNU campus.

The university has alleged that during the programme, slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were raised. These slogans were reportedly shouted after the Supreme Court denied bail to former student leaders Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

A purported video of the event is also circulating on social media.

JNU Admin Registers FIR, Warns Of Disciplinary Action

In a series of posts on X, the JNU administration confirmed that an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident. The university asserted that “any unlawful conduct or anti-national activity will not be tolerated.”

While reiterating that freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right, the administration emphasised that university campuses cannot be allowed to become spaces for hate speech or activities that threaten public order.

“Students involved in this incident will face disciplinary measures including immediate suspension, expulsion and permanent debarment from the University,” JNU said. It also confirmed that an internal inquiry has been ordered.

JNUSU Denies Allegations, Calls Coverage ‘Mischaracterised’

In a statement released on Tuesday, the JNUSU alleged that the Monday night event had been “mischaracterised” by a section of the media “in order to deflect from real questions.”

Responding to the developments, JNUSU General Secretary Sunil Yadav, who has been named in the letter sent to the police, told The Indian Express:

“Last night, as part of a remembrance, the students’ union had issued a ‘guerrilla dhaba’ call near Sabarmati [hostel]… As far as the slogans are concerned, I cannot comment on this at the moment.”

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 12:53 PM IST
Tags: delhi policeJawaharlal Nehru UniversityJNUJNU PROTESTSJNUSU

Honor Power 2: Massive 10,080mAh Battery, Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Less Than Half, But Will It Launch in India?

Why Learning at The Somaiya School Goes Beyond Classrooms

Wedding Bells Soon? Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok To Get Married On This Date

India vs South Africa U19 LIVE Streaming, 3rd Youth ODI: When And Where To Watch The Match Live

