JNU Controversial Protests: Who Are The 4 JNUSU Office Bearers Identified For Raising Objectionable Slogans?

JNU Protests: Jawaharlal Nehru University has identified four office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), along with several other students affiliated with Left student organisations, in connection with alleged objectionable sloganeering during a protest held on campus, according to the reports.

The action follows a complaint by the university administration seeking police intervention, saying that the slogans raised during the protest were provocative, inflammatory, and in direct contempt of the Supreme Court.

Who Are The JNUSU Office-Bearers Named In Objectionable Protest?

According to the university, the four JNUSU office-bearers identified in the matter are:

Aditi Mishra, President

Danish Ali, Joint Secretary

Gopika K Babu, Vice President

Sunil, General Secretary

In addition to the union leaders, the administration has also named several other students associated with Left student groups. These include Saad Azmi, Pakeeza Khan, Shubham, Kanishk Shashank, and Mehmood Ilahi.

Also Read: ‘Won’t Tolerate Anti-National Activity’: JNU Warns Students Of ‘Suspension, Expulsion’ For Raising Anti- PM Modi, Amit Shah Slogans On Campus

JNU Protests At Sabarmati Dhaba

As per reports, the controversy stems from a protest held on Monday night at Sabarmati Dhaba, titled “A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba.”

The event was organised to mark the anniversary of the January 5, 2020, violence on the JNU campus.

The university has alleged that during the programme, slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were raised. These slogans were reportedly shouted after the Supreme Court denied bail to former student leaders Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

A purported video of the event is also circulating on social media.

JNU Admin Registers FIR, Warns Of Disciplinary Action

In a series of posts on X, the JNU administration confirmed that an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident. The university asserted that “any unlawful conduct or anti-national activity will not be tolerated.”

While reiterating that freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right, the administration emphasised that university campuses cannot be allowed to become spaces for hate speech or activities that threaten public order.

“Students involved in this incident will face disciplinary measures including immediate suspension, expulsion and permanent debarment from the University,” JNU said. It also confirmed that an internal inquiry has been ordered.

JNUSU Denies Allegations, Calls Coverage ‘Mischaracterised’

In a statement released on Tuesday, the JNUSU alleged that the Monday night event had been “mischaracterised” by a section of the media “in order to deflect from real questions.”

Responding to the developments, JNUSU General Secretary Sunil Yadav, who has been named in the letter sent to the police, told The Indian Express:

“Last night, as part of a remembrance, the students’ union had issued a ‘guerrilla dhaba’ call near Sabarmati [hostel]… As far as the slogans are concerned, I cannot comment on this at the moment.”

Also Read: ‘Kabar Khudegi…’: JNU Left-Wing Students Raise Shocking Slogans Against PM Modi, Amit Shah Day After SC Order ON Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam| WATCH