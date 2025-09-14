Journalist Siddique Kappan, 10 others booked for obstructing pedestrian movement during event in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 14 (ANI): Kochi Police have registered a case against journalist Siddique Kappan and 10 others in connection with a solidarity event held in the city, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the event was organised on Saturday evening at Vanchi Square near the Kerala High Court junction by human rights organisations to condemn the arrest of Kerala-based journalist Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek.T

Activists from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Welfare Party also participated.

Sydeek was arrested in Maharashtra and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly criticising Operation Sindoor.

According to the FIR filed by Kochi Police, around 30 people had assembled at Vanchi Square around 4 pm, shouted slogans against the UAPA law, and used microphones and loudspeakers without permission, thereby obstructing pedestrian movement.

Siddique Kappan, Neeharika Pradaush, Pramod Puzhangara, Ambika, CP Rasheed, Sajid Khalid, Baburaj Bhagavathy, VM Faisal, Mrudhula Bhavani, Dr Hari, and Shaneer have been named in the FIR as accused. (ANI)

