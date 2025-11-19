Judges, Bureaucrats, Veterans Among 272 Signatories Opposing Statement By Congress Statement Criticising The Election Commission Of India

A group of 272 eminent citizens, including 16 judges, 123 retired bureaucrats with 14 ambassadors, and 133 retired armed forces officers, released an open letter condemning the Leader of Opposition and the Congress Party for statements targeting constitutional bodies like the Election Commission of India.

They stated that political leaders are repeatedly making allegations without evidence and are attacking national institutions through strong and provocative claims. The citizens said these actions attempt to weaken public trust in bodies that carry out constitutional responsibilities and maintain democratic processes across the country during elections.

The signatories said India’s democracy faces pressure from harsh rhetoric directed at its institutions. They said political leaders have made remarks against the Armed Forces, the Judiciary, Parliament, and now the Election Commission. The letter said the Leader of Opposition claimed he has complete proof of vote theft and used terms like “atom bomb” to describe his claims against the Commission.

The citizens noted that he did not file any formal complaint with a sworn affidavit. They added that some political parties, NGOs, and activists also used strong language while questioning the SIR process.

The open letter said the Election Commission has shared its SIR methodology openly and followed verification processes approved by courts. The letter added that the Commission removed ineligible names and added eligible voters as required. The signatories said public statements that call the Commission a “B-team of a political party” ignore these procedures.

They stated that these accusations appear to come from political frustration. They added that criticism disappears when election results favour certain parties, while the Commission becomes the target when outcomes are not favourable.

Letter Recalls Work of Former Election Commissioners Known for Strict Conduct

The senior citizens recalled former Chief Election Commissioners like T. N. Seshan and N. Gopalaswami, who enforced rules strictly and strengthened the Commission’s credibility. They said these officers acted impartially, did not seek publicity, and upheld the Commission’s authority.

The letter said the Election Commission grew stronger under such leadership. The signatories urged citizens to support the Commission and asked political leaders to stop making unverified allegations. They said leaders must present policy alternatives rather than engage in statements that weaken public confidence in constitutional institutions.

The letter highlighted the need to protect electoral rolls from ineligible voters, including non-citizens and individuals without standing in the country’s democratic process. It said such entries pose risks to national stability.

The letter cited examples from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and European nations, saying these countries strictly prevent non-citizens from influencing elections. The signatories said India also must work with the same seriousness to protect the accuracy of its voter lists to ensure that only eligible citizens participate in national and state elections.

Open Letter Urges Transparency, Legal Action, and Responsible Politics

The signatories urged the Election Commission to continue publishing data, maintain transparency, and take legal steps when needed to protect its credibility. They requested political leaders to follow constitutional procedures and compete through ideas, reforms, and policy plans.

They said leaders should respect election results and avoid making the Commission a target. The letter reaffirmed support for the Indian Armed Forces, the Judiciary, the Executive, and the Election Commission. The signatories said institutions must not become tools in political disputes and that democratic strength depends on responsible public conduct.

