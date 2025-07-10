Kanwar Yatra: Uttar Pradesh Police Imposes Traffic Diversions, Check Restrictions

To ensure the safe movement of Kanwariyas in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, the Noida Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Kanwar Yatra 2025, which begins on Friday, July 11. The police have imposed restrictions on the entry of commercial goods vehicles travelling from Delhi towards Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Moradabad, and other nearby areas. The traffic curbs will remain in effect from 10 pm on July 11 to July 25, 2025.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have also deployed the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Quick Response Team (QRT), and Anti-Terror Squad to ensure the secure conduct of the Kanwar Yatra. According to the guidelines issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna, 587 Gazetted Officers, 2,040 inspectors, 13,520 Sub-Inspectors, 39,965 Head Constables and Constables, 50 Companies of the Central Police Force, and the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed.

24/7 Active Patrolling

For the smooth conduct of the Yatra, 24/7 active patrolling will be conducted. UP-112 personnel have been briefed in this regard, and their vehicles have been arranged. Local drivers have been deployed on the banks of rivers and canals after proper briefing and training. A total of 395 drones have been set up. The administration has installed 29,454 CCTV cameras on the Kanwar route and in all the camps after an anti-sabotage check.

According to the DGP’s guidelines, a WhatsApp group has been formed to enable real-time coordination between officials from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Key Road Restrictions And Diversions in Noida

1. Goods vehicles entering from Delhi and going towards Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, or Moradabad via the DND Flyway are required to take the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, followed by the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

2. Vehicles entering from Kalindi Kunj and planning to use the Noida Expressway to travel towards Ghaziabad, Hapur, or Moradabad must divert to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway instead.

3. Diversion of vehicles through Eastern Peripheral Expressway: Goods vehicles using the Ghazipur border via NH-24 should also divert through the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to avoid disruption.

4. Exemptions: Vehicles carrying essential or perishable goods and government-authorised vehicles are exempt from these restrictions.

5. Helpline Numbers: Commuters are advised to use alternate routes. For help, contact the Traffic Helpline at 9971009001, WhatsApp at 7065100100, or tweet to @noidatraffic.