Karisma Kapoor Case: Irked Supreme Court Judge Compares Sanjay Kapur’s Rs.30,000 Crore Family Feud To Mahabharat: Makes It Look Very Small

KARISMA KAPOOR CASE: The Supreme Court on Tuesday compared the explosive estate dispute involving the Kapur family of ₹30,000 crore to the Mahabharat, saying the epic war would appear “very small” in comparison to the feud going on in the court. The pointed observation was made during the hearing of a fresh petition from Rani Kapur, the mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, who had sought to bar the ongoing mediation proceedings headed by former CJI DY Chandrachud from any action related to the disputed RK Family Trust.

Supreme Court compares Karisma Kapoor’s case to Mahabharat

The bench headed by Justice J B Pardiwala, while presiding over a fresh plea filed by Rani Kapur, 80, of the ongoing conflict between RK Family Trust and other family members, observed on May 12.

“We have entered into an arena. The Mahabharat will look very small. We will look into it,” said J B Pardiwala. Lawyers had made fresh charges related to the operation of a family trust and an imminent company board meeting before Justice Pardiwala, who said that they would investigate it. The case was set for further hearing May 14 in the court.

The ongoing legal battle is the latest in a series that has been ongoing after the Supreme Court appointed former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as a mediator to help settle the much-wracked feud between the late businessman’s third wife, Rani Kapur and her daughter Priya Sachdev Kapur, who has challenged the decision.

What do you need to know about ₹30,000 crore estate battle

This inheritance fight has grabbed a lot of attention thanks to the huge amount of money and the well-known family involved. Sunjay Kapur, who used to lead the auto parts giant Sona Comstar, died in June 2025. He had a heart attack while playing polo in England.

After his death, several family members went to court, each claiming a piece of his enormous estate—reports put its value at nearly ₹30,000 crore.

Things got even messier when Priya Sachdev Kapur introduced a will, supposedly signed by Sunjay Kapur. His children, Samaira and Kiaan, represented by their mother Karisma Kapoor, challenged the will in the Delhi High Court. They argued that the document only appeared after Sunjay’s death and demanded a share of the estate, openly questioning why the will showed up so late.

How did Sunjay Kapur die?

On June 12, 2025, Sunjay Kapur, who was 53-years-old and the chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away due to natural causes while playing polo in the UK. The coroner’s report indicated that he died from left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease.

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