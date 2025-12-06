LIVE TV
Home > India > Kashmir To Delhi: India Braces For Severe Cold Waves And Snowfall- Weather Advisory Warns Of Snow In The Hills, Cold Wave In The Plains

Weather updates: North India braces for a dramatic week-long cold wave as western disturbances trigger freezing temperatures, snowfall in the hills, and intensifying chill across the plains, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 6, 2025 07:45:30 IST

Delhi Weather Updates: North India is expecting one more winter twist, and believe us, it is thrilling. The western disturbances are coming in like they are the landlords, while the cyclonic systems are giving their own touch, and the cold is now officially in beast mode. Nature’s mood swing is felt all over, from the icy mountains to the bustling plains.

And What About Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh? They are almost on the weather’s hit list. Cold wave alerts, frozen fingers, and people hunting for sunlight as if it were gold, this is what you can expect in the coming week.

On the other hand, the highland areas of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir are experiencing something completely different. Freezing conditions have made even the simplest chores feel like a major challenge. Morning tea gets frozen quicker than you can drink it, and every step you take outside feels like a survival show competition.

Winter is not only here, but it is also performing live, front-row, and without intervals.

Why The Weather Is Changing: The Real Drama Behind Western Disturbances

Who do you think is responsible for the sudden winter plot twist in North India? The culprit is none other than the hyperactive western disturbances—they are working very hard. At present, one major system is over north Punjab at an altitude of 3.1 to 4.5 km and creating a cyclonic circulation that is affecting northwest Uttar Pradesh. In the meantime, another disturbance is coming down from the upper atmosphere and will soon be raining and snowing on the hills. Thus, if you are in the higher areas of Uttarakhand, you can take this as your early warning: winter is about to become a little more dramatic.

Kashmir & Ladakh: Temperatures Plunge Below Freezing

The Kashmir valley is in the grip of severe cold.

  • Srinagar: –4.0°C

  • Pahalgam: –4.8°C

  • Leh: –9.0°C

  • Kargil: –7.8°C

  • Nubra Valley: –7.6°C

Light rain or snowfall is likely in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and parts of Muzaffarabad.

Weather In Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana & UP: Intense Cold Wave Conditions

  • Delhi-NCR is recording temperatures 4–5°C below normal, leading to widespread cold wave conditions.

  • Punjab and Haryana are experiencing increased cold due to dry winds and the impact of western disturbances.

  • According to the IMD, cold conditions in the plains may intensify further in the coming days.

Weather in Maharashtra & Gujarat

  • In Maharashtra, night temperatures will remain steady for the next five days, followed by a possible 2–3°C drop.

  • Gujarat is expected to see stable temperatures for the next seven days.

Weather Alert: North India to Experience Cold Wave for Seven Days

North India is preparing for an entire week of severe cold once more as several western disturbances and cyclonic circulations keep on encompassing the region. The officials have cautioned that very extreme cold wave conditions will cover the entire plain area, and the mountain areas might still be getting snow. This will lead to hardships in movement and daily activities. The public is advised to keep themselves warm, reduce their exposure outdoors in the early morning and nighttime, and keep up with the weather reports from the authorities.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Indian Railways To Bring Big Relief…

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 7:41 AM IST
Tags: delhi weathergujarat weatherHaryana coldhome-hero-pos-4IMD AlertKashmir temperatureLadakh coldMaharashtra temperatureNorth India cold wavePunjab weathersnowfall forecastUttar Pradesh cold waveweather updateswestern disturbanceswinter temperature drop

