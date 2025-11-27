LIVE TV
deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra
Home > India > ‘Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri In Karnataka?’ BJP’s Sambit Patra Jibes At Congress, Saying, ‘Politics Turned Into A Game!’

'Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri In Karnataka?' BJP's Sambit Patra Jibes At Congress, Saying, 'Politics Turned Into A Game!'

BJP’s Sambit Patra criticized Rahul Gandhi, calling him “unfit” and warning of Congress’ internal chaos in Karnataka. He accused Gandhi of making harmful foreign statements, inciting unrest, and likened Congress’ actions to destabilizing scenarios in Bangladesh and Nepal.

BJP's Sambit Patra jibes at Congress (Pc: X)
BJP’s Sambit Patra jibes at Congress (Pc: X)

Published By: Newsx WebDesk
Last updated: November 27, 2025 19:33:46 IST

‘Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri In Karnataka?’ BJP’s Sambit Patra Jibes At Congress, Saying, ‘Politics Turned Into A Game!’

With a sly critique of the Congress party and the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Sambit Patra asserted the other day that Karnataka is witnessing a political brawl similar to a “Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri” (Who Will Become Chief Minister) contest.

Sambit Patra’s statement comes when the Karnataka Congress is already in conflict over the CM post. The speculation was ignited as the Karnataka government celebrated November 20, the date it completed halfway through its five-year term.

While talking to the media in the national capital, Patra claimed that Rahul Gandhi is “unfit” for the political arena and blamed him for speaking in foreign countries in a way that, according to Patra, is detrimental to India’s interests. He advised the public to be wary of the Congress party.

INDIA Alliance has now understood that it is not the Midas touch, but the sad touch… Whoever he touches is defeated by the sad touch… What happened in Uttar Pradesh?… What is happening in Bihar? In Karnataka, the game ‘Kaun banega Mukhyamantri’ is going on. Rahul Gandhi is unfit to be a politician. He is fit to inspire against India from foreign soil. There is a need to be cautious of Rahul Gandhi and Congress,” he said.

In addition, he claimed that the remarks of Rahul Gandhi at foreign forums were nothing less than “inciting civil war” inside the country. Patra also accused the Congress party for equating the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the Muslim Brotherhood and for even implying that India might experience situations similar to those of Bangladesh and Nepal.

“Rahul Gandhi not only made trips abroad but also made nonsensical statements against the country. He even went to the extent of trying to promote a civil war in India. He went to other nations and claimed that India was no longer a democracy and thus, they should come to our rescue. He accused the RSS and the BJP of being like the Muslim Brotherhood. His party threatened that they would soon take to the streets and that India would soon have a situation like that of Bangladesh or Nepal. He goes to other countries and speaks ill of all Indian constitutional organizations… the time has come to completely disown and exclude him,” said Sambit Patra.

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 7:33 PM IST
‘Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri In Karnataka?’ BJP’s Sambit Patra Jibes At Congress, Saying, ‘Politics Turned Into A Game!’

