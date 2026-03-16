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Home > India > Kerala Assembly Election 2026: BJP Releases First List Of 47 Candidates, Rajeev Chandrasekhar To Contest From Nemom

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: BJP Releases First List Of 47 Candidates, Rajeev Chandrasekhar To Contest From Nemom

The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its first list of 47 candidates for the Kerala Legislative Assembly Election 2026.

BJP releases Kerala list of candidates for the Assembly Elections (IMAGE: X)
BJP releases Kerala list of candidates for the Assembly Elections (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 16, 2026 18:48:17 IST

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Kerala Assembly Election 2026: BJP Releases First List Of 47 Candidates, Rajeev Chandrasekhar To Contest From Nemom

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Keralam.

The party has fielded BJP Keralam President Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Nemom seat and former Union Minister of State for External Affairs of India, V Muraleedharan, from Kazhakoottam seat.

According to a press release, the Central Election Committee of the BJP met on March 12, 2026, under the presidentship of Nitin Nabin. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Amit Shah, and all other members of the Central Election Committee.

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The Committee announced the names of 47 candidates who will contest in the state assembly elections.

In Keralam, the main fight is between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) for 140 seats.
Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also in the fray to compete against both alliances. BJP plans to contest around 100 seats in Kerala, while its allies Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and Twenty20 are expected to contest the remaining 40 seats as part of the alliance.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry.

According to the schedule, Kerala and Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Voting in Puducherry will also take place on April 9. The polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4, the ECI announced.

The Election Commission of India reviewed poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Pudducherry previously this month.

Special intensive revision of the voters’ lists in these four states and one union territory has already been conducted, with final electoral rolls published.

The terms of the current assemblies are set to end on different dates: May 7 in West Bengal, May 10 in Tamil Nadu, May 20 in Assam, May 23 in Kerala, and June 15 in Puducherry.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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First published on: Mar 16, 2026 6:46 PM IST
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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026bjpkeralaKerala elections 2026

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