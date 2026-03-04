LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Kismat Kuch Bhi Kara Sakti Hai.’: Man Shocked to See Class Topper Working as Rapido Rider; Watch Unexpected Reunion Viral Video

A surprising ride-booking experience has gone viral on social media after a man discovered that the Rapido rider who arrived to pick him up was his former school class topper.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 4, 2026 13:45:08 IST

A surprising ride-booking experience has gone viral on social media after a man discovered that the Rapido rider who arrived to pick him up was his former school class topper. The unexpected reunion, captured in a viral video, has sparked widespread discussion online about how unpredictable life and careers can be. 

Man Realises Rapido Driver Is His Class Topper 

The story was shared on the social media platform X by an account called Bharat Mata Ke Sewak. In the post, the man, identified as Umar, said he had quickly booked a Rapido ride without paying much attention to the rider’s name. 



A few moments later, however, something caught his attention. The rider’s name looked very similar to Chandan, a student who had once been the topper of their class during school days. 

Curious about the coincidence, Umar waited to see if it was actually the same person. When the rider finally arrived, his suspicion turned out to be true. 

Unexpected Reunion Video Goes Viral 

Umar greeted the rider in a lighthearted manner, calling him “Rapido bhaiya” while trying to confirm whether he had recognised him correctly. Chandan smiled and calmly asked for the ride OTPP before beginning the trip. 

As the ride continued, Ummar asked how long he had been working as a Rapido rider. Chandan answered honestly, saying that life doesn’t always turn out the way people expect. 

“Life doesn’t always go as planned, my friend, but that’s okay,” he reportedly said, maintaining a cheerful tone. At one point, he even joked that he wouldn’t charge Uar for the ride. 

Still surprised, Umar reminded him that he had once been the topper of their class in school. Chandan laughed and acknowledged the irony, remarking on how unpredictable life can be.

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 1:45 PM IST
