Kolkata Law Student Gang-Raped In Kasba: Three Arrested By Police

Kolkata Police have arrested three individuals, including two current law students and one former student, for allegedly gang-raping a female college student in Kasba. The incident occurred on June 25 between 7:30 pm and 8:50 pm. A forensic team is investigating the scene. This case follows last year's RG Kar Medical College incident and is under close legal and public scrutiny.

Kolkata Police arrested three men, including two law students, for the gang-rape of a college student in Kasba. The main accused is an ex-student. Investigation and court proceedings are underway.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 16:00:17 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a heinous crime that has caused public outrage, Kolkata Police arrested three men on Thursday night for the alleged gang-raping of a law college student in the city’s Kasba area. The incident had allegedly happened on June 25 between 7:30 pm and 8:50 pm, which has raised issues surrounding safety for women in West Bengal again. 

The officials stated that two of the arrested individuals are current students of the same law college as the victim, and the third – identified as the principal accused – is a former student of the same college. The arrests were made immediately after the victim had made a formal complaint.

Accused Identified, Arrests Made

Police sources revealed that the two current students were picked up from the Talbagan area on Thursday evening. Subsequent interrogation led to the arrest of the ex-student, who has been termed as the main accused in the case.

“All three accused have been arrested. The former student is believed to be the main perpetrator, and we are investigating the role of the other two,” a senior police officer told The Telegraph.

The arrested individuals are expected to be produced before a city court soon. The police have not yet disclosed their names, citing legal and procedural reasons.

Forensic Investigation Underway

Shortly after the incident became publicly reported, the victim is being subjected to a medical examination at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. A forensic team will be sent to the scene to obtain evidence pertinent to the case.

Authorities published, for the first time, the incident area. They also said a forensic team is going to the area to examine the location to ensure the investigative team does not miss a piece of evidence. The specific details of the assault are not currently being released, to the public, because of the sensitive nature of the subject matter and in accordance with legislation to protect and not identify survivors of a sexual assault.

Public Outcry and Similar Incidents

This case comes less than a year after the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case that shocked the city and sparked protests. That case had led to demands for stronger campus safety measures and quicker legal action.

Women’s rights groups and students’ organisations have already begun voicing concerns over this latest incident, urging the administration to ensure fast-track proceedings and justice for the victim.

Legal Process and Victim Support

Police officials have stated that the case will continue to be closely monitored, and have made it clear that they will deal with it as quickly and properly as possible. Members of the legal profession and human rights advocates have repeatedly stressed the need for transparency and to support the survivor with legal and psychological assistance.

As public concerns grow, and the media covers the story more, there are many who want to see the court act quickly and properly in punishing the accused as harshly as possibly. Although the victim’s family has requested privacy, they remain hopeful for a fair outcome.

