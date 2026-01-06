LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Colombia Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Colombia Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Colombia Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Colombia Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Colombia Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Colombia Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Colombia Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Colombia Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela
LIVE TV
Home > India > Kolkata Records COLDEST January Day In 15 Years; Temperatures Near Decade Low, Chill Likely To Intensify

Kolkata Records COLDEST January Day In 15 Years; Temperatures Near Decade Low, Chill Likely To Intensify

Kolkata Temperature: Kolkata recorded its coldest January day in over a decade on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dropped to 10.2°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Weather officials have warned that the chill is set to intensify over the next two days.

Kolkata Records COLDEST January Day In 15 Years; Temperatures Near Decade Low, Chill Likely To Intensify (Image Credits: ANI)
Kolkata Records COLDEST January Day In 15 Years; Temperatures Near Decade Low, Chill Likely To Intensify (Image Credits: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 6, 2026 13:16:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kolkata Records COLDEST January Day In 15 Years; Temperatures Near Decade Low, Chill Likely To Intensify

Kolkata Temperature: Kolkata recorded its coldest January day in over a decade on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dropped to 10.2°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Weather officials have warned that the chill is set to intensify over the next two days.

You Might Be Interested In

Cold Wave Tightens Grip Across Region

The IMD said the minimum temperature in the city remained nearly seven degrees below normal, while daytime temperatures are expected to stay three to five degrees lower than usual. Neighbouring areas felt an even sharper bite, with Howrah recording 9°C and Dum Dum 9.5°C, both slipping into cold-wave conditions. Siliguri, in contrast, was relatively warmer at 10.6°C.

Fog, Wind Add To Morning Chill

A thick blanket of fog, accompanied by gusty winds, enveloped large parts of Kolkata on Tuesday morning, reducing visibility and intensifying the cold. Dense fog is likely to persist across most districts, particularly during early morning hours, over the next few days.

You Might Be Interested In

How Rare Is This Cold?

Official records show that in the past 15 years, Kolkata’s temperature has dipped below 11°C only once, when it touched 10.9°C in 2023. The city’s coldest January day remains January 14, 1989, when the mercury plunged to 8.4°C. The all-time lowest temperature was recorded in December 1965 at 7.2°C.

Meanwhile, Darjeeling shivered at 3.2°C, while Sriniketan in Birbhum district logged 6.2°C. The Met office said temperatures in southern districts could fall by another 2°C before stabilising later in the week.

Advising caution, the IMD urged elderly people and those with existing health conditions to avoid prolonged exposure to the cold as conditions worsen.

ALSO READ: Sakat Chauth 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Moonrise Time, Vrat Katha And Why This Auspicious Fast Matters

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 1:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: cold wave conditionscoldest January daydense fogimd weather updateKolkata Records COLDEST January DayKolkata temperatureweather warning

RELATED News

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital; Kept Under Observation: Sources

Madras High Court Big Verdict On Deepam Row: Orders Lamp Can Be Lit On Hilltop, Says Law & Order Issue Imaginary Ghost Created By State

‘Kabar Khudegi…’: JNU Left-Wing Students Raise Shocking Slogans Against PM Modi, Amit Shah Day After SC Order ON Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam| WATCH

Ambala Honey Trapping Case: How Pakistan’s ISI Uses Fake Women To Trap Citizens Of Other Countries For Military Secrets – Check Notable Cases

Who Was Suresh Kalmadi? Former Union Minister, Ex-IOA Chief And Pune MP Passes Away At 81

LATEST NEWS

21 Days of Jeera-Ajwain-Saunf Water: Your Simple Ritual for a Happier Gut

Kolkata Records COLDEST January Day In 15 Years; Temperatures Near Decade Low, Chill Likely To Intensify

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Who Is Aman Rao, Rajasthan Royals’ New Recruit Who Scored 200* For Hyderabad Against Bengal

Turmeric Water vs Golden Milk vs Haldi Tablets: The Ultimate Morning Ritual Showdown

Will Mustafizur Rahman Walk Away Empty-Handed After SRK’s KKR Release? Rs 9.20 Crore At Stake For Bangladeshi Fast Bowler

Bangladesh Unsafe For Hindus: Minority Community Under Siege As Islamists Kill Sarat Mani Chakraborty, Second Incident In 24 Hours

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Teaser Makes History, Gets Grand Screening At Paris’ Iconic Le Grand Rex Theatre

First Look Of Rukmini Vasanth As Mellisa In Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups’ REVEALED

Bearish Crude Oil Outlook for 2026 Signals Inflation Relief For India As Brent Prices Target USD 50

Ashes Series: Steve Smith Surpasses Jack Hobbs To Break THIS 96-Year-Old Record

Kolkata Records COLDEST January Day In 15 Years; Temperatures Near Decade Low, Chill Likely To Intensify

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kolkata Records COLDEST January Day In 15 Years; Temperatures Near Decade Low, Chill Likely To Intensify

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kolkata Records COLDEST January Day In 15 Years; Temperatures Near Decade Low, Chill Likely To Intensify
Kolkata Records COLDEST January Day In 15 Years; Temperatures Near Decade Low, Chill Likely To Intensify
Kolkata Records COLDEST January Day In 15 Years; Temperatures Near Decade Low, Chill Likely To Intensify
Kolkata Records COLDEST January Day In 15 Years; Temperatures Near Decade Low, Chill Likely To Intensify

QUICK LINKS