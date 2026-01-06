LIVE TV
Sakat Chauth 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Moonrise Time, Vrat Katha And Why This Auspicious Fast Matters

Sakat Chauth 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Moonrise Time, Vrat Katha And Why This Auspicious Fast Matters

Sakat Chauth 2026 will be observed on January 6, a rare Angarki Chaturthi. Mothers observe a strict Nirjala fast, worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Sakat, offer Arghya to the Moon, and pray for children’s health, prosperity, and protection from obstacles.

Sakat Chauth 2026: Date, Timings, Moonrise, Significance And Vrat Katha Explained (Pc: X)
Sakat Chauth 2026: Date, Timings, Moonrise, Significance And Vrat Katha Explained (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 6, 2026 12:14:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sakat Chauth 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Moonrise Time, Vrat Katha And Why This Auspicious Fast Matters

Among the Hindu fasts, Sakaata Chaturdashi holds the spot of one of the most significant and is therefore celebrated all over the country, especially among mothers who pray for their children to have good health and to be prosperous. It is a day dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Sakat, as it is the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha.

The date of Sakat Chauth for the year 2026 falls on Tuesday, January 6. It is a Tuesday, and therefore very rarely will such a situation occur: Angarki Chaturthi, which is believed to increase the spiritual gains from the fast.

Mothers go through the most extreme form of the Nirjala (waterless) fast, where they completely abstain from food and water from the sunrise till the time the moon is sighted; after that, they give their Arghya (water for offering) to the Moon God and then only break their silence and fast.

Sakat Chauth 2026 Auspicious Timings and Moonrise Schedule

The Chaturthi Tithi of 2026 is going to be the most important day for the worshippers, as it will begin on January 6th at 08:01 AM and close on January 7th at 06:52 AM.

The moon’s visibility is a very important aspect for the devotees, and it is commonly estimated to be approximately 08:54 PM (though the exact time might vary slightly according to the place).

Vighnaharta will be giving out his blessings to the people who come to him, and there will be many good times during the day for worship: the Amrit (best) time from 12:27 PM to 01:45 PM and the Labh (profit) time from 07:21 PM to 09:03 PM in the evening. According to the belief, if prayers are offered during these times, the obstacles will vanish, and peace will be restored in the home.

Sakat Chauth 2026 Significance and Vrat Katha Traditions

At the heart of this festival lies the “Story of the Potter,” a Vrata Katha, an epic narrative that brings to light the strong maternal love as the protective shield of the mother. According to the old tales, an elderly lady had one son who was picked for burning alive as a part of the potter’s kiln.

The mother took with her only a betel nut and her steadfast faith in Goddess Sakat and prayed all night. With the rising of the sun, her son was not only discovered unscathed by the fire, but the kiln was also loaded with pots that had reached perfection.

The miracle of this occurrence signifies the importance of the day: Lord Ganesha is the one who can resolve any crisis (Sakat) no matter how big it is. The main offering, or Prasad, of the devotees is Til-Kuta (crushed sesame and jaggery), representing the remarkable characteristic of sweetness and power they require to overcome life’s difficulties.

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 12:14 PM IST
Tags: Angarki ChaturthiMoonrise timeSakat Chaturthi dateSakat Chauth 2026Sakat Chauth puja timingsSakat Chauth significance

Sakat Chauth 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Moonrise Time, Vrat Katha And Why This Auspicious Fast Matters

