Home > India > Kuki-Meitei Conflict In Manipur: Different Approach Needed for Northeast India, Says Former Peace Committe Member

Kuki-Meitei Conflict In Manipur: Different Approach Needed for Northeast India, Says Former Peace Committe Member

The ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, ongoing since May 3, 2023, remains unresolved despite the imposition of President's Rule and intensified government security measures. While some stability has returned, divisions between the communities persist. Speaking to NewsX, former Manipur Peace Committee member Wilubou Newmai warned that the prolonged unrest is damaging the BJP's reputation, as well as undermining development in the Northeast. He stressed on the need for a fresh, inclusive approach to conflict resolution, one grounded in peace and forgiveness, not communal blame.

Charred remains of a bus are seen in the aftermath of overnight violence that erupted in five districts of Imphal Valley on 8 June. (ANI Photo)

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 21:32:32 IST

The ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, which started on 3 May 2023, has persisted unresolved despite the imposition of President’s rule in the state. While the situation in the state has improved following strong measures taken by the government and subsequent security operations conducted by the country’s forces, both communities still appear divided on key issues in the state. 

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Wilubou Newmai, a member of the now-defunct Manipur Peace Committee constituted by the MHA and the state BJP leader, has recommended resolutions to solve the crucial issue. “The protracted delay in resolving the ethnic conflict in Manipur is incurring significant costs for the BJP and the nation. Prime Minister’s remarkable development efforts in the Northeast are being undermined by the ongoing conflict in Manipur, which has severely damaged the reputation of PM Modi, the Army, the BJP and the country,” Newmai said.

ALSO READ: Let North Indians Learn At Least A South Indian Language’ Kanimozhi Hits Back At Amit Shah’s Hindi Remark

Ethnic Conflict in Manipur ‘Has Rekindled Concerns of Insurgency in Northeast’

Suggesting that the ethnic conflict in the state has rekindled concerns of insurgency in the Northeast, Newmai told NewsX, “Manipur’s complexities, characterised by diverse ethnic groups with distinct demands for separation, necessitate careful and serious handling. Communal leaders who only work for their particular communities have no place in a multi-ethnic state like Manipur. It is essential for the people of Manipur to refrain from blaming one another.

A spirit of forgiveness must prevail among the communities residing in Manipur. Violence will not yield a solution. Continuous blame-shifting between communities will only perpetuate the problem in Manipur.”

Newmai further remarked that the approach toward resolving the issues facing Manipur has to be considered from a different perspective.  “A region as distinct as the Northeast requires a unique approach, different from that of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. India’s core values of peace, humanity, diversity, inclusivity and brotherhood underscore its commitment to conflict resolution. Hopefully, normalcy will soon prevail in Manipur,” Newmai underlined.

Violent clashes, arson, and the displacement of tens of thousands have characterised the conflict since it escalated in May 2023. The situation is further complicated by historical tensions, political maneuvering and alleged involvement of militant groups.

ALSO READ: Son Kills Retired Father CISF Officer In Delhi’s Timarpur, Security Guard Make Shocking Revelation

Tags: kuki-meitei conflictmanipur newsmanipur violencenortheast india newsnortheast insurgency
