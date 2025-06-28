Live Tv
Home > India > Son Kills Retired Father CISF Officer In Delhi's Timarpur, Security Guard Make Shocking Revelation

Son Kills Retired Father CISF Officer In Delhi’s Timarpur, Security Guard Make Shocking Revelation

A 26-year-old man shot dead his father, a retired CISF officer, in Delhi’s Timarpur after a dispute over autorickshaw seating. The son, reportedly mentally unstable, used his father's licensed gun. Police are probing the incident and his mental health.

A retired CISF officer was shot dead by his 26-year-old son after a dispute over autorickshaw seating
A retired CISF officer was shot dead by his 26-year-old son after a dispute over autorickshaw seating.

Published By: Arzu Seth
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 19:55:11 IST

In a chilling incident from North Delhi’s Timarpur area, a 26-year-old man shot and killed his father, reportedly after a dispute over who would sit in the front seat of an autorickshaw. The shooting took place around 7:30 pm on Thursday near MS Block, just as the family was preparing to move back to their native village in Uttarakhand. 

The victim, Surendra Singh, a 60-year-old retired sub-inspector from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), was loading luggage into a tempo when an argument broke out with his son Deepak. Police say Deepak became agitated and used his father’s licensed firearm to shoot him at close range.

The gunshot was heard by patrolling officers, who rushed to the spot and found Surendra lying on the pavement in a pool of blood. A licensed revolver and 11 live cartridges were recovered from the scene. Deepak was apprehended on the spot. 

The family resided in Flat No. 26, Type 3 of the government residential colony in Timarpur. 
Speaking exclusively to ITV, Colony security guard Brijesh Tiwari said, “I knew the family they Reside here. I heard the shot and ran out. Surendra was already on the ground. 

The son had been mentally unstable and confined at home for nearly three years.”

Authorities have filed a case of murder and are investigating further to determine the exact circumstances leading up to the crime. 

The mental health of the accused is now under official scrutiny, and police are exploring whether prior medical history played a role in the sudden escalation of violence. The tragedy has left the colony stunned, with neighbours struggling to make sense of the fatal fallout from a seemingly trivial argument.

