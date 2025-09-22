Lakhs Of Fans Throng Guwahati Streets As Zubeen Garg’s Supporters Rush To Sarusajai Stadium

LIVE TV
Guwahati came to a standstill on Friday as lakhs of fans flooded the streets. The streets leading to the stadium were blocked as an overwhelming crowd of admirers surged forward, many breaking through barricades in their desperation to enter.

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: September 22, 2025 15:31:41 IST

Guwahati came to a standstill on Friday as lakhs of fans flooded the streets, rushing toward Sarusajai Stadium to catch a final glimpse of music icon Zubeen Garg.

The streets leading to the stadium were blocked as an overwhelming crowd of admirers surged forward, many breaking through barricades in their desperation to enter. Traffic across the city was thrown out of gear, with long snarls reported on major roads.

Fans, some carrying banners and portraits of the beloved singer, chanted his songs in unison, turning the sombre occasion into an emotional outpouring of love and remembrance.

Also Read: Assam: Economic Blockade Enters Fourth Day, Fuel Problems Hit Dibrugarh

Tags: GuwahatiZubeen Gargzubeen-garg-fans

