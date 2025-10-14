Leh DM Defends Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention, Jodhpur Jail Confirms ‘Lawful Custody’

The District Magistrate of Leh and the Superintendent of Central Jail, Jodhpur, have both filed affidavits before the Supreme Court defending the preventive detention of Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980.

The Leh District Magistrate stated that the detention order dated September 26, 2025, was passed after careful scrutiny of all material and with ‘subjective satisfaction’ as required under Section 3(2) of the NSA.

The reply filed before a Bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice N V Anjaria.

The affidavit emphasised that Wangchuk’s alleged activities were ‘prejudicial to the security of the State, maintenance of public order, and services essential to the community.’

The affidavit also refuted claims of illegal detention, stating that Wangchuk’s wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, was immediately informed of the arrest and also about his subsequent transfer to Jodhpur jail.

The DM said there were clear grounds for invoking NSA provisions and that the matter was handled in full compliance with legal protocols.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Central Jail, Jodhpur, filed a separate affidavit confirming that Sonam Wangchuk custody.

The afidavit reads that Wangchuk has been in custody at the facility since September 26, 2025, pursuant to the detention order. The affidavit reads that Wangchuk is not placed in solitary confinement as he is entitled to all the right available to oher detenues.

The top court is scheduled to hear the habeas corpus petition filed by Wangchuk’s wife on October 15. She has challenged both the legality of the arrest and the invocation of the NSA.

