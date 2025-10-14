LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Leh DM Defends Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention, Jodhpur Jail Confirms ‘Lawful Custody’

Leh DM Defends Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention, Jodhpur Jail Confirms ‘Lawful Custody’

The Leh District Magistrate and Jodhpur Jail Superintendent defended the preventive detention of Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk under the NSA, citing security concerns. They told the Supreme Court that all legal protocols were followed, as the top court prepares to hear his wife’s habeas corpus plea.

Sonam Wangchuk (PHOTO: X)
Sonam Wangchuk (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last updated: October 14, 2025 20:02:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Leh DM Defends Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention, Jodhpur Jail Confirms ‘Lawful Custody’

The District Magistrate of Leh and the Superintendent of Central Jail, Jodhpur, have both filed affidavits before the Supreme Court defending the preventive detention of Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980.

The Leh District Magistrate stated that the detention order dated September 26, 2025, was passed after careful scrutiny of all material and with ‘subjective satisfaction’ as required under Section 3(2) of the NSA. 

The reply filed before a Bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice N V Anjaria.

The affidavit emphasised that Wangchuk’s alleged activities were ‘prejudicial to the security of the State, maintenance of public order, and services essential to the community.’

The affidavit also refuted claims of illegal detention, stating that Wangchuk’s wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, was immediately informed of the arrest and also about his subsequent transfer to Jodhpur jail. 

The DM said there were clear grounds for invoking NSA provisions and that the matter was handled in full compliance with legal protocols.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Central Jail, Jodhpur, filed a separate affidavit confirming that Sonam Wangchuk custody.

The afidavit reads that Wangchuk has been in custody at the facility since September 26, 2025, pursuant to the detention order.  The affidavit reads that Wangchuk is not placed in solitary confinement as he is entitled to all the right available to oher detenues.

The top court is scheduled to hear the habeas corpus petition filed by Wangchuk’s wife on October 15. She has challenged both the legality of the arrest and the invocation of the NSA.

ALSO READ: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Accuses Chandrababu Naidu of “Diversion Drama” Amid Fake Liquor Mafia Expose

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 8:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ladakh newslatest india newsLehSonam Wangchuktrending news

RELATED News

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Accuses Chandrababu Naidu of “Diversion Drama” Amid Fake Liquor Mafia Expose

Mongolian President Meets PM Modi On Completion Of 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

Delhi Pollution: GRAP-1 Anti-Pollution Curbs Imposed Across National Capital Region, Check What’s Allowed And What’s Not

End The Drama, Take Action: Rahul Demands PM, CM Over Haryana IPS Suicide Case

Viral Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Polls But From Which Seat Will She Contest? Check Details Here!

LATEST NEWS

Mother theory? Why female gorllas live long after their last birth

Big Move By Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s Instagram To Limit Content For Teenagers Based On PG-13 Ratings: What It Means

Is your dog a playtime junkie? Addiction in dogs is real, study shows

Walmart partners with OpenAI for ChatGPT shopping feature

Israel coach returning focus to footballing matters ahead of crucial Italy qualifier

‘Nice To Meet You’ Wins Two Prestigious GIWA (Great Indian Wedding Awards) at Asia’s Biggest Wedding Convention, ICWF

Leh DM Defends Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention, Jodhpur Jail Confirms ‘Lawful Custody’

Is your dog a playtime junkie? Addiction in dogs is real, study shows

Madagascar Coup: Military Takes Charge Of Nation After President Andry Rajoelina Flees, Here’s What’s Going On

Brazil's BTG Pactual proposes merger with Banco Pan

Leh DM Defends Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention, Jodhpur Jail Confirms ‘Lawful Custody’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Leh DM Defends Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention, Jodhpur Jail Confirms ‘Lawful Custody’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Leh DM Defends Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention, Jodhpur Jail Confirms ‘Lawful Custody’
Leh DM Defends Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention, Jodhpur Jail Confirms ‘Lawful Custody’
Leh DM Defends Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention, Jodhpur Jail Confirms ‘Lawful Custody’
Leh DM Defends Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention, Jodhpur Jail Confirms ‘Lawful Custody’
QUICK LINKS