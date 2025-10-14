LIVE TV
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Accuses Chandrababu Naidu of "Diversion Drama" Amid Fake Liquor Mafia Expose

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Accuses Chandrababu Naidu of “Diversion Drama” Amid Fake Liquor Mafia Expose

YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy accused Chandrababu Naidu of spreading false claims after the exposure of Andhra Pradesh’s fake liquor racket. He called the liquor verification app a “self-goal,” alleging large-scale adulteration under TDP and praising YS Jagan’s transparent governance.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (PHOTO: X)
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: October 14, 2025 19:42:36 IST

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Accuses Chandrababu Naidu of “Diversion Drama” Amid Fake Liquor Mafia Expose

YSR Congress Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of running a “diversion drama” to deflect attention from the alleged fake liquor mafia operating under the TDP government’s protection.

Addressing a meeting of YSRCP State Secretaries (Parliament) at the party’s central office, Sajjala said Chandrababu was “panic-stricken” after the exposure of the spurious liquor racket and was now making false allegations against YSRCP leaders to mislead the public.

He alleged that fake liquor production and distribution were thriving across the state under official patronage, while instead of ordering a transparent probe, the Chief Minister was resorting to blame games.

Referring to the recently launched liquor verification app, Sajjala termed it a “self-goal,” claiming it was proof of large-scale adulteration under the TDP regime. “No Chief Minister in India has ever launched an app to check whether liquor is genuine or fake. If Chandrababu felt the need for such an app, it only means fake liquor is being produced and sold under his rule,” he said.

Sajjala added that belt shops and permit rooms were operating round the clock under TDP supervision, with even home delivery of fake liquor taking place. He reminded that under the YSRCP government, every liquor bottle was tracked through QR-code-based monitoring to ensure transparency and prevent black marketing.

Accusing TDP of indulging in “cheap diversion tactics,” Sajjala alleged that “a man was brought from Africa and used to take political revenge,” while baselessly dragging former minister Jogi Ramesh’s name into the controversy.

Calling upon YSRCP leaders to counter “malicious propaganda” and strengthen the organisation from the grassroots, Sajjala urged state secretaries to expedite the formation of ward and village committees, coordinate with regional leaders, and utilise social media to promote the party’s ideology.

He concluded that the people of Andhra Pradesh were witnessing the good governance and integrity of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in contrast to what he called Chandrababu’s corruption, mafia-politics, and vindictive governance. “The truth will prevail, and every lie of the TDP will be exposed,” he said. 

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 7:42 PM IST
Tags: latest india newsN Chandrababu NaiduSajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

QUICK LINKS