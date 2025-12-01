LPG Cooking Gas Big Price Cut, Gets Cheaper From December 1, Check Revised Cylinder Rates In Your City Now

With the start of a new month, oil marketing companies have put out the modified rates for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The updated prices for both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders were made public on Monday. A slight price reduction of ₹10 has been applied to the commercial LPG cylinder, which is usually utilized by restaurants, hotels, and food outlets, in all cities from Delhi to Patna. Nevertheless, the cost of domestic LPG cylinders has not changed. It is worth mentioning that the price of commercial cylinders was lowered by ₹5 in November as well.
LPG Price Reduction: New Rates in Major Cities
As per the Indian Oil’s website, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been decreased to ₹1,580.50 from ₹1,590.50, and this change will be effective from December 1.
|City
|Cylinder type
|Revised price (₹)
|Previous price (₹)
|Delhi
|19-kg Commercial
|1,580.50
|1,590.50
|Kolkata
|19-kg Commercial
|1,684.00
|Not specified
|Mumbai
|19-kg Commercial
|1,531.50
|Not specified
|Chennai
|19-kg Commercial
|1,739.50
|Not specified
|Delhi
|14.2-kg Domestic
|853
|Unchanged
ALSO READ: Chennai School Holiday: Cyclone Ditwah Kills 3, Are Schools Shut In Tamil Nadu & Puducherry As IMD Issues Weather Warning?
Shubhi is a seasoned content writer with 6 years of experience in digital media. Specializing in news, lifestyle, health, sports, space, optical illusions, and trending topics, she crafts engaging, SEO-friendly content that informs and captivates readers. Passionate about storytelling, Shubhi blends accuracy with creativity to deliver impactful articles across diverse domains.