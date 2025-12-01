LIVE TV
LPG Cooking Gas Big Price Cut, Gets Cheaper From December 1, Check Revised Cylinder Rates In Your City Now

Oil marketing companies have revised LPG rates for December, cutting commercial cylinder prices by ₹10 across major cities, while domestic LPG prices remain unchanged. Delhi’s 19-kg cylinder now costs ₹1,580.50.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 1, 2025 10:48:36 IST

With the start of a new month, oil marketing companies have put out the modified rates for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The updated prices for both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders were made public on Monday. A slight price reduction of ₹10 has been applied to the commercial LPG cylinder, which is usually utilized by restaurants, hotels, and food outlets, in all cities from Delhi to Patna. Nevertheless, the cost of domestic LPG cylinders has not changed. It is worth mentioning that the price of commercial cylinders was lowered by ₹5 in November as well.

LPG Price Reduction: New Rates in Major Cities

As per the Indian Oil’s website, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been decreased to ₹1,580.50 from ₹1,590.50, and this change will be effective from December 1.

City Cylinder type Revised price (₹) Previous price (₹)
Delhi 19-kg Commercial 1,580.50 1,590.50
Kolkata 19-kg Commercial 1,684.00 Not specified
Mumbai 19-kg Commercial 1,531.50 Not specified
Chennai 19-kg Commercial 1,739.50 Not specified
Delhi 14.2-kg Domestic 853 Unchanged

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 10:48 AM IST
QUICK LINKS