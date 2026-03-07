LIVE TV
Home > India > LPG Cylinder Price Hike: Domestic Cooking Gas Up Rs 60, Commercial LPG Rs 115 Costlier Amid West Asia Conflict — Check City-Wise LPG Prices

LPG Cylinder Price Hike: Domestic Cooking Gas Up Rs 60, Commercial LPG Rs 115 Costlier Amid West Asia Conflict — Check City-Wise LPG Prices

LPG Cylinder Price Hike: The price of domestic LPG cylinders has been raised from Saturday, March 7, with the cost of a 14.2-kg household cooking gas cylinder increasing by Rs 60 nationwide, sources said.

Domestic Cooking Gas Up Rs 60, Commercial LPG Rs 115 Costlier Amid West Asia Conflict. Photo: Representative Image
Domestic Cooking Gas Up Rs 60, Commercial LPG Rs 115 Costlier Amid West Asia Conflict. Photo: Representative Image

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 7, 2026 08:38:27 IST

LPG Cylinder Price Hike: Domestic Cooking Gas Up Rs 60, Commercial LPG Rs 115 Costlier Amid West Asia Conflict — Check City-Wise LPG Prices

LPG Cylinder Price Hike: The price of domestic LPG cylinders has been raised from Saturday, March 7, with the cost of a 14.2-kg household cooking gas cylinder increasing by Rs 60 nationwide, sources said. 

The price of a 190kg commercial LPG cylinder has also been hiked by Rs 115 from the same date, affecting businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and small commercial establishments that rely heavily on LPG for daily operations. 

Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices City–wise 

City

Old Price (Rs)

New Price (Rs)

Increase (Rs)

Delhi

853

913

60

Mumbai

852.50

912.50

60

Kolkata

879

939

60

Chennai

868.50

928.50

60

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices City–Wise 

City

Old Price (Rs)

New Price (Rs)

Increase (Rs)

Delhi

1,768.50

1,883.00

114.50

Mumbai

1,720.50

1,835.00

114.50

Kolkata

1,875.50

1,990.00

114.50

Chennai

1,929.00

2,043.50

114.50

When are LPG Cylinder Prices Increasing?

 The revised LPG cylinder prices came into effect from today, March 7. Earlier, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder had remained unchanged since April 2025, when the non-subsidised rate in Delhi stood at Rs 853. The latest revision marks a significant increase for household consumers as well as commercial users who rely on LPG for daily operations.

The increase comes amid discussions around India’s energy supply and fuel availability. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri earlier assured that there is no shortage of energy in the country and that consumers need not worry about supply disruptions.

“Our priority is to ensure the availability of affordable and sustainable fuel for our citizens, and we are doing it comfortably. There is no shortage of energy in India, and there is no cause of worry for our energy consumers,” the minister said in a post on X.

LPG Cylinder Rate: Is India Facing Oil Shortage? 

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation also dismissed reports circulating on social media suggesting a shortage of petrol and diesel in the country, terming them baseless.

“India has sufficient fuel stocks, and supply and distribution networks are functioning normally. IndianOil is committed to maintaining an uninterrupted fuel supply across the country. Citizens are requested not to panic or crowd fuel stations and to rely only on official sources for accurate information,” the company said in a statement on X.

 LPG Cylinder Price: Does India Has Adequate Crude? 

Earlier on Friday, government sources said India is in a “very comfortable position” regarding crude oil, petroleum products and LPG supplies despite concerns over disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the sources, the country currently has access to more energy supplies from diversified sources than the volume that could potentially be impacted through the Strait of Hormuz. India’s existing stock of crude oil and petroleum products is also adequate to meet domestic demand.

Sources said the government is closely monitoring the situation and plans to ramp up supplies from alternative geographies to offset any potential supply constraints linked to the Strait of Hormuz. They highlighted that India has significantly diversified its crude import basket over the past few years.

India Secures Energy Supply with Russia Crude

Since 2022, India has been importing crude oil from Russia. While Russia accounted for only 0.2 per cent of India’s total crude imports in 2022, the share has risen substantially in the following years. “In February, India imported about 20 per cent of its total crude oil imports from Russia, amounting to around 1.04 million barrels per day,” government sources said.

On the LPG front, the government has directed all LPG refineries to increase production to ensure adequate availability across the country. Officials said India currently remains in a comfortable position regarding LPG stocks.

LPG from the US has started coming to India since January, the sources said. Indian PSU Oil companies in November 2025 has signed a one-year contract to import around 2.2 MTPA of LPG from the US Gulf Coast for the contract year 2026. 

(Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 8:38 AM IST
LPG Cylinder Price Hike: Domestic Cooking Gas Up Rs 60, Commercial LPG Rs 115 Costlier Amid West Asia Conflict — Check City-Wise LPG Prices

