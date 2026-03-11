LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea
LIVE TV
Home > India > LPG Panic In UP: Amid Shortage Rumours, People Flee With Gas Cylinders In Basti As Iran–Israel War Sparks Supply Fears, Watch

LPG Panic In UP: Amid Shortage Rumours, People Flee With Gas Cylinders In Basti As Iran–Israel War Sparks Supply Fears, Watch

A viral video from Basti, Uttar Pradesh, shows crowds scrambling for LPG cylinders amid rumours of a cooking gas shortage linked to the Iran-Israel conflict.

People Seen Running With Cylinders (IMAGE: X)
People Seen Running With Cylinders (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 11, 2026 18:30:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LPG Panic In UP: Amid Shortage Rumours, People Flee With Gas Cylinders In Basti As Iran–Israel War Sparks Supply Fears, Watch

A wild scene broke out in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, and the video’s everywhere now. You see crowds of people scrambling for LPG cylinders outside the Mahadeva Gas Agency, all because rumours started flying about a cooking gas shortage.

In this short, chaotic clip, everyone’s pushing in, trying to grab those familiar red cylinders. Some folks just sling them over their shoulders and bolt, while others keep shoving closer to the loading spot.

UP VIDEO: Amid LPG Crisis, People Run Away With Gas Cylinders

It’s tense, no long queues, just a lot of jostling and nerves. People are desperate to get their cylinders first, clearly worried that supplies are about to run dry.

You Might Be Interested In

So, what’s behind the panic? It all goes back to talking about trouble brewing in West Asia. Word spread on social media that the conflict between Iran and Israel might hit LPG imports to India.

Pretty soon, everyone’s hearing that cooking gas could run out, and people start hoarding cylinders, not just in Basti but in other places too.

Officials stepped in fast. The government keeps saying there’s no shortage at all. Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister, went public to reassure everyone that fuel supplies are steady and nothing’s disrupted.

People at the Petroleum Ministry backed this up, saying India’s got enough stock and the distribution system’s working just fine.

Still, even with these official statements, scenes like the one in Basti keep popping up. It’s clear that rumors on social media are driving people to panic buy, and experts warn that this kind of behaviour can explode overnight, especially when the world feels unstable.

Some even compared this rush to the mad scramble for oxygen cylinders during the pandemic, when fear and rumours set off chaos across the country.

Authorities are urging everyone to ignore the gossip online. They want people to trust only official updates about fuel, not get swept up by unverified claims.

What is the government saying about the LPG crisis?

In the media briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, announced that the government has subsidised a large portion of the cost increment made by the crisis to cushion the consumers.

The LPG cylinder price in Delhi is at present 913. It is following the growth of Rs 60. She said the market price would otherwise have been higher.

She also mentioned that the production of LPG domestically has been boosted by a quarter and that they are also supplying household consumers with enough supply.

In the wake of panic bookings, Sharma said that the regular cycle of delivery of domestic LPG is of 2.5 days and asked people not to hurry in booking LPG cylinders.

ALSO READ: Thai Cargo Ship Enroute Gujarat Hit By Projectile Near Strait of Hormuz, 20-Member Crew Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out, Visuals Surface

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 6:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-13latest india newslatest viral videoLPG crisisuttar pradesh video

RELATED News

Row Erupts After Rape-Convict Godman Asaram Visits Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, Social Media Fumes ‘People Are Welcoming Him Like A God. Sick!’

Hyderabad–Phuket Air India Express Flight Triggers Panic Due To Nose-Wheel Malfunction, Runway Damaged After Hard Landing, But Passengers Safely Deplaned, Watch

Bihar Shocker: Speech-Impaired 17-Year-Old Boy, Who Mistakenly Cheered Abhishek Sharma’s Wicket, Beaten To Death During T20 World Cup Final; Accused Still On The Run

LPG Shortage: Delhi High Court’s Lawyers Canteen Stops Main Course Service Amid Unavailability Of Gas Cylinders; Only Fruit Chaat, Salads To Be Served

LPG Crisis: After Thousands Of Restaurants, Hotels Forced To Shut Down, Will Gas Cylinder Crunch Impact Zomato And Swiggy Food Deliveries?

LATEST NEWS

Odisha SSB Recruitment 2026: Apply for 883 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Posts Here

LPG Panic In UP: Amid Shortage Rumours, People Flee With Gas Cylinders In Basti As Iran–Israel War Sparks Supply Fears, Watch

Oil Prices Going To Rise? Iranian Military Tells World To ‘Get Ready For $200 Per Barrel’ Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

RRB Nursing Superintendent Exam 2026 Admit Card Out: Download Hall Ticket For Exam Here

What Is NOPO? Iran’s Elite Counter-Terror Unit Accused Of ‘Serial Human Rights Violations’ Now Tasked With Protecting ‘New’ Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Amid Israeli Death Threats

IPL 2026 Schedule REVEALED: Virat Kohli’s RCB to Face Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28; MI Meet KKR | Complete List of Indian Premier League Fixtures

Why Did Ustad Bhagat Singh Director Apologise To Mahesh Babu? A Simple Tweet From Actor’s Loyal Fan Stirred A Controversy Online

Iran Mocks Donald Trump With Poster Showing Him Wearing Nobel Medal Over Dead Children After US Strike On Girls’ School In Minab Kills 168

EXPLAINED: Why Babar Azam is Missing Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

‘Mudfest’ Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm in Surat on Dhuleti by Triom Club

LPG Panic In UP: Amid Shortage Rumours, People Flee With Gas Cylinders In Basti As Iran–Israel War Sparks Supply Fears, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LPG Panic In UP: Amid Shortage Rumours, People Flee With Gas Cylinders In Basti As Iran–Israel War Sparks Supply Fears, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LPG Panic In UP: Amid Shortage Rumours, People Flee With Gas Cylinders In Basti As Iran–Israel War Sparks Supply Fears, Watch
LPG Panic In UP: Amid Shortage Rumours, People Flee With Gas Cylinders In Basti As Iran–Israel War Sparks Supply Fears, Watch
LPG Panic In UP: Amid Shortage Rumours, People Flee With Gas Cylinders In Basti As Iran–Israel War Sparks Supply Fears, Watch
LPG Panic In UP: Amid Shortage Rumours, People Flee With Gas Cylinders In Basti As Iran–Israel War Sparks Supply Fears, Watch

QUICK LINKS