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Home > India > Lucknow Bike Accident: Class 12 Student Dies After Bullet Crashes Into Scooter During Stunt; Fatal Crash Caught On Cam | VIDEO

Lucknow Bike Accident: Class 12 Student Dies After Bullet Crashes Into Scooter During Stunt; Fatal Crash Caught On Cam | VIDEO

A 17-year-old Class 12 student, Naitik Kumar, died after his motorcycle collided with a scooter during an early morning race near Janeshwar Mishra Park, Lucknow.

Lucknow Bike Accident (Image:X)
Lucknow Bike Accident (Image:X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: March 16, 2026 16:20:20 IST

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Lucknow Bike Accident: Class 12 Student Dies After Bullet Crashes Into Scooter During Stunt; Fatal Crash Caught On Cam | VIDEO

A 17-year-old Class 12 student lost his life on Sunday morning after a motorcycle race turned fatal near Gate No. 5 of Janeshwar Mishra Park in the Gomti Nagar Extension area of Lucknow. 

Naitik Kumar, a resident of Vishesh Khand, died during treatment at a nearby hospital after sustaining severe head injuries in the crash, reports stated.

Naitik had stepped out for an early morning ride with two friends who were identified as Aditya Srivastava and Krishna Singh. 

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All three friends were riding their own motorcycles. 

The trio reportedly began racing their bikes around 7:30 AM while passing the park.  

Naitik was riding a Royal Enfield Bullet while Aditya rode a Kawasaki motorcycle behind him.

During the race, a scooter suddenly appeared in Naitik’s path. Unable to react in time, his Bullet collided with the scooter, throwing him off his motorcycle. 

He struck the road divider with heavy force, suffering critical head injuries. 

Aditya, who was close behind, also lost control of his Kawasaki and fell. Krishna, too, was thrown from his bike during the chaos.

Kartik Rushed To Hospital

Local residents immediately gathered at the scene and helped rush the three injured teenagers to a nearby hospital. 

Doctors declared Naitik Kumar dead during treatment, citing the severity of his injuries. 

Aditya and Krishna sustained minor injuries and were discharged after receiving treatment.

Naitik’s father, Ram Iqbal, is employed as an engineer in the state electricity department. 

The family resides in the Vishesh Khand locality of Gomti Nagar Extension, close to the site of the accident.

Viral social media post

“Everything ended in a moment,” Aditya Srivastava, Naitik’s friend, posted on social media after the accident while being in the ambulance.

After being informed of Naitik’s death, he posted the footage on social media. The post has since gone viral on social media platforms.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances of the accident. No arrests have been reported so far in connection with the incident.

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 4:20 PM IST
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Lucknow Bike Accident: Class 12 Student Dies After Bullet Crashes Into Scooter During Stunt; Fatal Crash Caught On Cam | VIDEO

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Lucknow Bike Accident: Class 12 Student Dies After Bullet Crashes Into Scooter During Stunt; Fatal Crash Caught On Cam | VIDEO
Lucknow Bike Accident: Class 12 Student Dies After Bullet Crashes Into Scooter During Stunt; Fatal Crash Caught On Cam | VIDEO
Lucknow Bike Accident: Class 12 Student Dies After Bullet Crashes Into Scooter During Stunt; Fatal Crash Caught On Cam | VIDEO
Lucknow Bike Accident: Class 12 Student Dies After Bullet Crashes Into Scooter During Stunt; Fatal Crash Caught On Cam | VIDEO

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