Lucknow School Van Driver Arrested Over Digital Rape Of Minor Girl

The Uttar Pradesh Police team on Saturday arrested a school van driver, Mohd Arif, for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl student. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Shashank Singh said that two teams had been formed to investigate the matter, news agency ANI.

DCP East Shashank Singh’s Statement

Speaking with ANI, DCP Singh said, “On 17th July 2025, a complainant informed the Police Station that her 4-year-old daughter studies in a school and the driver of the van in which she goes to school, Mohd Arif, did this to her. Taking cognisance of this, an FIR was registered and two teams were formed to investigate the matter. Mohd Arif has been arrested. The complainant also says that she complained to the school manager too but nothing was done. These angles are being investigated and further action is being taken.”

Reaction Of Victim’s Mother

Confirming the school only provided the van facility, the victim’s mother told ANI, “My child complained of pain in her private parts… On examination, I found that she had suffered an injury. I complained to the principal, who said she would talk about it. When I took the child to the doctor, the doctor said that whatever the child had said was done to her and something was inserted in her private parts.”

“I waited for two days but no action was taken by the school and the driver called again to pick the child for school. When we confronted him, he harassed us in front of the school and made casteist remarks. We were threatened with abduction, even the school also asked us not to complain. I have all the proof,” the lady further added.

As per the earlier press release, an FIR was registered against Mohd Arif, the van driver, and the Kidzee School Manager under BNS Section 5(m)/6 of the POCSO Act and Sections 3(2)(v) and 3(2) of the SC/ST Act.

What Is Digital Rape?

Digital rape involves the non-consensual insertion of fingers or toes into someone’s private parts. The word “digital” refers to the digits of the hands or feet, which is considered a grave form of sexual assault.

