LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
Live TV
TRENDING |
Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
Home > India > College Student Blackmailed, Repeatedly Raped By Lecturers, 3 Arrested In Karnataka

College Student Blackmailed, Repeatedly Raped By Lecturers, 3 Arrested In Karnataka

Two Bengaluru lecturers and their friend have been arrested for blackmailing and repeatedly raping a college girl student. The victim, from a private Moodbidri college, disclosed her ordeal to her parents. The State Women’s Commission referred the case to Marathahalli police.

Two Bengaluru college lecturers and their friend arrested for sexually assaulting and blackmailing a student.
Two Bengaluru college lecturers and their friend arrested for sexually assaulting and blackmailing a student.

Published By: Lavanya R
Edited By: Bellie Thomas
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 11:10:23 IST

In a shocking incident, a college girl student has been blackmailed and repeatedly sexually assaulted by two of her college lecturers and their friend has been reported from Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Marathahalli police have arrested all three accused in connection with the case. The case has been referred to the police by the State Women’s Commission.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Narendra, Sandeep, and their Friend Anup. The accused lecturers were teaching Physics and Biology at a private college in Moodbidri town in Mangaluru district.

According to the police, Narendra was close to the victim and used to provide her study notes. He allegedly took the victim to his friend’s room in Marathahalli in Bengaluru and raped her. He then threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

A few days later, the other accused, lecturer Sandeep, attempted to rape her. When she resisted, he reportedly blackmailed her, claiming he had photos and videos of her with Narendra.

When the victim succumbed to pressure, Sandeep allegedly raped her, taking her to the room of his friend Anup. Later, Anup contacted her and began blackmailing her, claiming he had CCTV footage of her entering his room, according to the police.

Unable to bear the ongoing sexual exploitation, the victim finally revealed the trauma to her parents. After convincing her, they approached the State Women’s Commission.

The Commission counselled the victim, following which she agreed to file a police complaint. Acting swiftly, the Marathahalli police arrested the accused and are currently questioning them.

Police suspect that the accused may have been involved in blackmailing and sexually exploiting other female students as well. Further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: UGC Sets Up Probe Panel After Odisha BEd Student’s Tragic Self-Immolation In Balasore

Tags: Bengaluru rape casecollege lecturers arrestedMarathahalli sexual assaultstudent blackmail Bengaluru

More News

Katrina Kaif Turns A Year Older — And We Still Can’t Forget The Two Khans’ Clash At Her 2008 Birthday Bash
‘American Idol’ Music Supervisor Robin Kaye And Husband Thomas Deluca Found Murdered In LA Home
West Indies 27 All Out: Brian Lara, Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Viv Richards To Join Emergency Meeting
Vidya Balan’s New Magazine Cover Shoot Breaks The Internet, Gen Z Actors Take Notes
Who Is the ‘Grand Mufti Of India’ Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad And How Did He Delay Nimisha Priya’s Execution In Yemen?
NCERT Revises Class 8 History Book: Mughal ‘Intolerance’, Delhi Sultanate ‘Brutality’ Now Included
The Scoop Is Out: Microsoft Trims Workforce But Pays AI Talent Like Rockstars — Do You Know How Much Others Earn?
Delhi Schools Hit By Fresh Bomb Threat Emails, Security Stepped Up
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s Father Passes Away At 90, Tributes Pour In From Industry
Jannik Sinner And Aryna Sabalenka Lead Entry Lists For US Open 2025
College Student Blackmailed, Repeatedly Raped By Lecturers, 3 Arrested In Karnataka

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

College Student Blackmailed, Repeatedly Raped By Lecturers, 3 Arrested In Karnataka

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

College Student Blackmailed, Repeatedly Raped By Lecturers, 3 Arrested In Karnataka
College Student Blackmailed, Repeatedly Raped By Lecturers, 3 Arrested In Karnataka
College Student Blackmailed, Repeatedly Raped By Lecturers, 3 Arrested In Karnataka
College Student Blackmailed, Repeatedly Raped By Lecturers, 3 Arrested In Karnataka

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?