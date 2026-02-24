LIVE TV
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Two Muslim Sisters Arrested In Bhopal Over Forced Conversion Of Hindu Girls, Running A Sex Racket Under Guise Of Providing Jobs

Two sisters and their associate have been arrested in Bhopal over allegations of rape, forced religious conversion, and running a sex racket disguised as a job placement service.

The duo allegedly ran a sex racket under the guise of providing jobs to vulnerable young women (IMAGE: X)
The duo allegedly ran a sex racket under the guise of providing jobs to vulnerable young women (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: February 24, 2026 15:20:44 IST

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Two Muslim Sisters Arrested In Bhopal Over Forced Conversion Of Hindu Girls, Running A Sex Racket Under Guise Of Providing Jobs

Madhya Pradesh Horror: This story from Bhopal has left many people shaken. Two sisters, Amreen and Afreen, along with their associate Chandan Yadav, are now in police custody after being accused of rape, forced religious conversion, and running a sex racket disguised as a job placement service for young women in need.

Bhopal: Women Lured With Jobs, Allegedly Exploited and Assaulted

The whole thing started when two women, one 21 and the other 32, showed up at the Bagh Sewania police station late Sunday night. Their stories were separate but almost identical. They named Amreen, Afreen, and Chandan as their tormentors. 

Three others, Bilal, Chanu, and Yasir, haven’t been caught yet.

Cops say these sisters used to live in a small slum in Abbas Nagar. Not long ago, though, they moved into a fancy villa in Sagar Royal Villas. Investigators think that the upgrade was paid for with money they made by exploiting other women.

Muslim Sisters, Associate Held Over Alleged Sex Racket in Bhopal

Here’s how they pulled it off: Amreen and Afreen would approach girls from poor families, promising them domestic jobs that paid Rs 10,000 a month, with free accommodation, food, and the promise of a “high-profile lifestyle.”

But the job wasn’t what it seemed. According to both women who complained, things spiralled quickly. They said they were introduced to parties, pubs, and lounges, where the sisters pushed them to mingle with rich men, as reported by NDTV. 

Both women accused the group of pressuring them to drink alcohol, take MD drugs, and, more than once, drugging and sexually assaulting them.

Survivors Allege Rape, Threats, Forced Conversion

One woman, a beautician from Mungeli district in Chhattisgarh, said they took her to Ahmedabad in December 2025 for what she thought was work.

There, Yasir, apparently a relative of Amreen, raped her, she said. She also accused Bilal and Chanu of assaulting her at different times.

The second woman, who worked as a maid at Amreen’s house in Bhopal, told police that Chandan raped her at his sister’s place in Narayan Nagar after Amreen left her alone. She said they threatened to kill her or ruin her reputation if she spoke out.

And then there’s the accusation of forced religious conversion. According to the FIR, Chandan told one victim, “I have converted to Islam. You too become a Muslim. I will get you married to a good family.”

The woman said she was pressured to convert, then forced to wear a burqa and pray. Police are investigating these claims under the sections for forced conversion and rape.

When police arrested Amreen, Afreen, and Chandan on Monday, they seized their phones. On Amreen’s phone, they found several suspicious WhatsApp groups with photos of young women.

Bhopal Police Investigate Alleged Multi-State Exploitation Racket

Both women told police, and later the media, that whenever they tried to leave, the accused threatened them. Sometimes, the women said, they were photographed in compromising situations and blackmailed.

Additional DCP Gautam Solanki confirmed a case is open at Bagh Sewania police station. “The female complainant has filed a rape report.

A crime has been registered, and further investigation is underway. The victim worked as a maid at the accused woman’s house. The accused persons are being questioned,” he said.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 3:19 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Two Muslim Sisters Arrested In Bhopal Over Forced Conversion Of Hindu Girls, Running A Sex Racket Under Guise Of Providing Jobs

QUICK LINKS