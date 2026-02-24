No More Dry Days In Maharashtra? State Government Lifts Liquor Ban On Holi, Muharram, And Gandhi Jayanti In Big Policy Shift

The Maharashtra government just made a big shift: liquor shops can now stay open on Holi, Muharram, and Gandhi Jayanti. For years, these days were “dry days,” so every licensed store had to shut its doors. Not anymore.

This isn’t just a small tweak. The state’s excise rules have always closed liquor shops on certain national and religious holidays.

Now, with this decision, licensed retailers get the green light to sell alcohol on those dates, as long as they follow the usual licensing requirements.

Why the change? Honestly, it’s about cutting down on illegal sales. Every time there’s a ban, people find ways around it. Black-market booze pops up, prices shoot through the roof, and you never know if what you’re buying is even safe.

Officials say letting legal shops stay open makes it easier to keep an eye on things and pushes out the illegal trade.

There’s another angle here, too- money. The excise department figures that letting shops sell on these high-demand days will boost state revenue. More legal sales mean more taxes collected. Plus, with better enforcement and straightforward retail rules, the excise system gets a real shot in the arm.

This new policy kicks in right away. The excise department will roll out detailed guidelines soon.

This is a big change. Liquor shops can now open on holidays that used to be dry days. But even with this new policy, the Maharashtra government isn’t dropping dry days altogether.

They’ll still keep alcohol sales banned on important national events when law and order really matter.

The main goal here is to keep alcohol sales above board, not underground. When the government forces shops to close, illegal sales often take over.

By letting licensed shops stay open and sell legally, the Excise Department hopes to crack down on black market booze and, at the same time, give the state’s revenue a healthy boost.

