No More Dry Days In Maharashtra? State Government Lifts Liquor Ban On Holi, Muharram, And Gandhi Jayanti In Big Policy Shift

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
Home > India > No More Dry Days In Maharashtra? State Government Lifts Liquor Ban On Holi, Muharram, And Gandhi Jayanti In Big Policy Shift

No More Dry Days In Maharashtra? State Government Lifts Liquor Ban On Holi, Muharram, And Gandhi Jayanti In Big Policy Shift

Maharashtra government ends dry days on Holi, Muharram, and Gandhi Jayanti, allowing licensed liquor shops to stay open.

Maharashtra government has chosen to end dry days on Holi Muharram and Gandhi Jayanti (IMAGE: X)
Maharashtra government has chosen to end dry days on Holi Muharram and Gandhi Jayanti (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: February 24, 2026 14:57:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No More Dry Days In Maharashtra? State Government Lifts Liquor Ban On Holi, Muharram, And Gandhi Jayanti In Big Policy Shift

The Maharashtra government just made a big shift: liquor shops can now stay open on Holi, Muharram, and Gandhi Jayanti. For years, these days were “dry days,” so every licensed store had to shut its doors. Not anymore.

Maharashtra Ends Dry Days on Holi, Muharram & Gandhi Jayanti

This isn’t just a small tweak. The state’s excise rules have always closed liquor shops on certain national and religious holidays.

Now, with this decision, licensed retailers get the green light to sell alcohol on those dates, as long as they follow the usual licensing requirements.

You Might Be Interested In

Why the change? Honestly, it’s about cutting down on illegal sales. Every time there’s a ban, people find ways around it. Black-market booze pops up, prices shoot through the roof, and you never know if what you’re buying is even safe.

Officials say letting legal shops stay open makes it easier to keep an eye on things and pushes out the illegal trade.

Maharashtra Excise Policy Update

There’s another angle here, too- money.  The excise department figures that letting shops sell on these high-demand days will boost state revenue. More legal sales mean more taxes collected. Plus, with better enforcement and straightforward retail rules, the excise system gets a real shot in the arm.

This new policy kicks in right away. The excise department will roll out detailed guidelines soon.

This is a big change. Liquor shops can now open on holidays that used to be dry days. But even with this new policy, the Maharashtra government isn’t dropping dry days altogether.

They’ll still keep alcohol sales banned on important national events when law and order really matter.

The main goal here is to keep alcohol sales above board, not underground. When the government forces shops to close, illegal sales often take over. 

By letting licensed shops stay open and sell legally, the Excise Department hopes to crack down on black market booze and, at the same time, give the state’s revenue a healthy boost.

ALSO READ: Medical Plane Crash in Jharkhand: Delhi-Bound Air Ambulance with 7 Including Patient Onboard Goes Down After Disappearing from Radar Near Ranchi

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 2:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Holimaharashtratrending news

RELATED News

Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash: ‘My Son Went To Delhi For Treatment As Proper Medical Facilities Were Not Available Here,’ Says Father Of Victim | WATCH

NCERT Revises Class 8 Textbook: Book Says Congress Accepted 1947 Partition As ‘The Only Way Forward’, Slams Britain’s Lack Of Apology For Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Keralam Not Kerala: Union Cabinet Approves State’s Name Change Proposal Just Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Two Muslim Sisters Arrested In Bhopal Over Forced Conversion Of Hindu Girls, Running A Sex Racket Under Guise Of Providing Jobs

‘Make Me Pregnant, Earn Rs 12 Lakh’: Bihar Police Bust Bizarre ‘Pregnancy Job’ Scam, 5 Arrested

LATEST NEWS

AUS-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Beth Mooney’s 76 Guides Australia Women To 6-Wicket Win Over India In Brisbane

Rashmika Mandanna vs Vijay Deverakonda: Net Worth, Salary, Luxury Cars, Mansions, Private Jet — Who Is More Richer?

CSIR NET Roll Number List Out, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1

Who Was El Tuli? El Mencho’s Possible Successor Shot Dead By Mexican Forces While He Was Trying To Flee

Viral Baby Monkey Punch Has Found A Friend And Protector – ‘Go-Chan’, Who Also Once Faced Abandonment In A Circus – Watch

Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37

IND vs PAK On June 14 — Check India’s Schedule For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Galgotias University’s Viral Professor Neha Singh Gets Rap Song Tribute After China Robodog Row At AI Summit – WATCH

IDT Students Showcase Unique Creativity in Surat: Futuristic Tree Based on “Future is Now” Theme Becomes Major Attraction Lippan Art Workshop Held on 22 February; Bandhej Workshop Scheduled for 28 February

No More Dry Days In Maharashtra? State Government Lifts Liquor Ban On Holi, Muharram, And Gandhi Jayanti In Big Policy Shift

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No More Dry Days In Maharashtra? State Government Lifts Liquor Ban On Holi, Muharram, And Gandhi Jayanti In Big Policy Shift

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No More Dry Days In Maharashtra? State Government Lifts Liquor Ban On Holi, Muharram, And Gandhi Jayanti In Big Policy Shift
No More Dry Days In Maharashtra? State Government Lifts Liquor Ban On Holi, Muharram, And Gandhi Jayanti In Big Policy Shift
No More Dry Days In Maharashtra? State Government Lifts Liquor Ban On Holi, Muharram, And Gandhi Jayanti In Big Policy Shift
No More Dry Days In Maharashtra? State Government Lifts Liquor Ban On Holi, Muharram, And Gandhi Jayanti In Big Policy Shift

QUICK LINKS