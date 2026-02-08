LIVE TV
Home > India > Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: Speeding Audi Rams Into A Motorcycle Killing Three Members Of A Family Out To Deliver First Wedding Invite, Driver Arrested

Three members of a family were killed after a speeding Audi rammed into their motorcycle on the Rewa–Raipur road near Koshta village in Madhya Pradesh.

Audi car accident (IMAGE: X)
Audi car accident (IMAGE: X)

A speeding Audi slammed into a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon, killing three people from the same family on the Rewa–Raipur road near Koshta village in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh: Speeding Audi Kills 3 of Same Family

The crash happened around 3:30 pm, not far from the village, while the family was on their way to a temple.

Police said the victims, Bhagwat Vishwakarma, his younger son Rahul, and another close relative, were heading to Chirhula Nath Temple. It’s a family tradition: before a wedding, they offer the first invitation card to the deity.

Bhagwat’s elder son is getting married later this month, so the three had gone out, planning to distribute some invitations and complete the temple ritual before visiting more relatives nearby.

Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

The Audi came speeding from the Raipur side and crashed right into the motorcycle from behind. The impact was brutal. When police arrived, they found the motorcycle completely crushed and a wedding invite among the wreckage.

Locals saw the accident and rushed to help, calling the police and taking the victims to the nearest hospital. But the doctors could only confirm what everyone feared: they were all dead on arrival.

Police have seized the Audi and arrested the driver.

They’ve registered a case and launched an investigation, looking into how fast the car was going and whether negligence played a role.

Forensic experts are examining the car and the crash site to figure out exactly what happened. 

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 12:54 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS