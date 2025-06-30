Madras High Court Slams Tamil Nadu Police In Ajit Kumar Custodial Death Case: “Was He A Terrorist?” Asks Judge

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the alleged custodial death of 27-year-old Ajit Kumar, a temple security guard who died while in police custody after being apprehended in the Sivagangai district. The court also expressed serious concerns over the circumstances of the arrest and treatment by the police and ultimately questioned how lawful and proportional the police usage of force was.

During the hearing on Monday, Justices S M Subramaniam and C V Karthikeyan asked why Ajit Kumar was apprehended in such a manner. “Was he a terrorist?” the bench questioned, criticizing the alleged use of assault when the victim was reportedly unarmed and unconnected to any prior criminal activity. The bench’s stern tone reflected growing frustration over recurring reports of police brutality in Tamil Nadu.

Ajit Kumar was working as a temporary guard for the Madapuram Kaliamman Temple in Thirupuvanam and was brought in for questioning in relation to a theft complaint. A 42-year-old woman had accused Ajit of making off with 80 grams of gold jewellery. The complainant had asked Ajit to help her park her car. Ajit could not drive and thus got another person to move the car.

Although initially released after questioning, Ajit was allegedly detained again and later declared dead. His family alleges that he died due to custodial torture. His brother Naveen claimed both of them were picked up and assaulted by police. “They beat me for half an hour to force him to confess,” Naveen said, adding that Ajit had no criminal background and was gagged and severely beaten.

In response to public outcry and legal scrutiny, the Sivagangai Superintendent of Police, Ashish Rawat, has ordered an internal probe. Six police officers — Ramachandran, Prabhu, Kannan, Sankara Manikandan, Raja, and Anand have been suspended. The Madras High Court has also sought a detailed report on 24 custodial deaths reported across the state in the last four years, as noted by the AIADMK legal wing.

Ajit’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy on Monday. His death has reignited the debate over police excesses under the current DMK regime, with opposition leaders lashing out at the government.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has demanded a judicial probe and immediate compensation for the bereaved family. He accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of failing to control the police force. “Those found guilty should face legal action. Custodial deaths cannot be justified. The Chief Minister must take responsibility,” he said.

BJP State President Nainar Nagendran raised similar concerns. “Relatives say Ajit was beaten for two days by seven policemen. Last week, even women trying to file a sexual harassment complaint were attacked at a police station. This is becoming a pattern,” he noted, calling for a transparent and fair probe by the state.

The courthouse has remanded the case for further proceedings on Tuesday, granting the government additional time to respond. With increased judicial scrutiny and an increase in political heat, the Ajit Kumar case is still another sobering reminder of systemic issues within Tamil Nadu’s public police force.

The case continues to provoke considerable outrage and calls for reforms, as members of the public and civil rights activists demand accountability and justice for custodial deaths throughout the state.

