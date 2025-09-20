Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme: Complete e-KYC in 2 Months to Continue Rs 1,500 Benefit

The Maharashtra government has introduced a new requirement For beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme to continue receiving the Rs 1,500 monthly benefit, women must complete an e-KYC verification within two months starting September 18, 2025. This move aims to eliminate ineligible claimants, increase transparency, and ensure that the benefit reaches only genuine beneficiaries.

Who is Eligible?

The scheme supports women aged 21-65 years, residing in Maharashtra, with an annual family income not exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh. Eligible women include those who are married, widowed, divorced, abandoned, or destitute. To qualify beneficiaries must have their own bank account linked with Aadhaar.

Required Documents

Aadhaar card (with matching name)

Domicile certificate or equivalent

Income certificate or proof

Bank account linked to Aadhaar

Photograph

Guarantee Letters

How to Complete e-KYC?

Beneficiary can complete the e-KYC process online via the Scheme Portal. The portal provides detailed flowcharts and procedures to make the process smooth and hustle-free.

Importance of e-KYC

By completing the e-KYC verification, beneficiaries can ensure uninterrupted access to the monthly benefit. Minister Aditi Tatkare has urged all eligible women to complete this process within the given time frame, emphasizing that it will help to ensure transparency and regular disbursement of benefits.

Conclusion

In conclusion, completing the e-KYC verification is a crucial step for beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme to continue receiving the ₹1,500 monthly benefit. By doing so, women can ensure uninterrupted access to this financial support, empowering them to improve their lives and those of their families. It’s a simple process that can make a big difference, so let’s get it done and make the most of this opportunity! With this verification, beneficiaries can look forward to a brighter future, supported by the government’s welfare initiatives.