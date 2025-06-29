Live Tv
Manipur: A Different Approach Is Needed For Northeast India, Says Former Peace Committee Member

Manipur: A Different Approach Is Needed For Northeast India, Says Former Peace Committee Member

The Meitei-Kuki ethnic conflict in Manipur, ongoing since May 2023, remains unresolved despite security operations and President’s rule. BJP leader Wilubou Newmai urges a unique, inclusive approach, emphasizing peace, forgiveness, and unity to restore normalcy in the Northeast.

Wilubou Newmai Member of a defunct Manipur Peace Committee constituted by MHA and State BJP leader

Last Updated: June 29, 2025 15:31:41 IST

The ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, which started on 3rd May 2023, has persisted unresolved despite the imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Although the situation has improved with strong measures of operations done by security forces, both communities remain segregated in the state. 

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Wilubou Newmai Member of a defunct Manipur Peace Committee constituted by MHA and State BJP leader, has recommended resolutions to solve the issue of Manipur.

“The protracted delay in resolving the ethnic conflict in Manipur is incurring significant costs for the BJP and the nation.

Prime Minister’s remarkable development efforts in the Northeast are being undermined by the ongoing conflict in Manipur, which has severely damaged the reputation of PM Modi, the Army, the BJP, and the country,” added Newmai.

He has indicated that the ethnic conflict has rekindled insurgency concerns in the Northeast.

“Manipur’s complexities, characterised by diverse ethnic groups with distinct demands for separation, necessitate careful and serious handling.

Communal leaders who only work for their own particular communities have no place in a multi-ethnic state like Manipur.

The people of Manipur need to refrain from blaming one another. A spirit of forgiveness must prevail among the communities residing in Manipur.

Violence will not yield a solution. Continuous blame-shifting between communities will only perpetuate the problem in Manipur,” said Wilubou Newmai.

Newmai remarked that the approach to the issue of Manipur has to be considered from a different lens.

 “A region as distinct as the Northeast requires a unique approach, different from that of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

India’s core values of peace, humanity, diversity, inclusivity, and brotherhood underscore its commitment to conflict resolution. Hopefully, normality will soon prevail in Manipur,” said Newmai.

Violent clashes, arson, and the displacement of tens of thousands have characterized the conflict since it escalated in May 2023.

Historical tensions, political maneuvering, and alleged involvement of militant groups further complicate the situation.

