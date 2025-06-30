Live Tv
Home > India > Manipur: Here Are The Key Issues On Agenda For CSOs Meet With MHA Officials

Manipur: Here Are The Key Issues On Agenda For CSOs Meet With MHA Officials

Civil Society organization (CSO) meeting is scheduled on 30 June, Monday, with the Ministry of Home Affairs. The CSO delegation includes: Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), All Manipur United Clubs' Organization (AMUCO), and Federation of Civil Societies (FOCS).

Last Updated: June 30, 2025 09:49:38 IST

A 19-member delegation representing three prominent Meitei-led civil society organisations (CSOs) is scheduled to meet officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi on Monday, June 30.

As per sources, the CSO delegation include: Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) and Federation of Civil Societies (FOCS).

Earlier, a joint meeting of leaders of COCOMI, AMUCO and FOCS held in Imphal today discussed the invitation for the dialogue provided by the MHA.

The MHA, in its renewed effort to address the protracted ethnic crisis in Manipur, is set to hold a separate third round of crucial dialogue with Meitei based CSOs and Kuki based armed groups under suspension of operation (SoO) next week.

Sources said that the MHA officials will hold the third round of the talks with the Meitei based CSOs on June 30 and another with Kuki armed groups under the SoO truce July 4.

Addressing a press conference after the joint meeting, COCOMI coordinator Khuraijam Athouba informed that the meeting, after a thorough deliberation of the recent development, resolved to send a joint delegation of 19 members for the dialogue.

The COCOMI coordinator said that the meeting will focus on addressing the pressing issues impacting peace and stability in the conflict-ridden state.

The delegation will present the public sentiments and ground realities to the Central authorities, aiming for a constructive and sustainable resolution to the prolonged crisis, he added.

According to sources, the joint delegation will submit a memorandum focusing on four key issues:

Preservation of Manipur’s Territorial Integrity: The delegation is expected to strongly oppose any division of the state’s territory and reiterate the need to maintain Manipur’s historical and administrative unity.

Immediate Opening of Blocked Highways: With major national highways connecting the valley to the rest of the country facing frequent blockades and disruptions, the CSOs will urge the Centre to ensure uninterrupted flow of goods and mobility for citizens.

Resettlement and Rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): Highlighting the plight of thousands displaced by the ongoing ethnic conflict, the delegation will push for a structured rehabilitation policy, including housing and livelihood support.

Security Measures for Farmers: With the kharif season underway, the CSOs will seek deployment of adequate security in the foothills and fringe areas to allow farmers to return to their fields without fear of violence or intimidation.

