LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > India > "Matter of concern; if continues, people will suffer a lot": AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam on Nepal unrest

"Matter of concern; if continues, people will suffer a lot": AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam on Nepal unrest

"Matter of concern; if continues, people will suffer a lot": AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam on Nepal unrest

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 19:58:09 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 11 (ANI): Amid ongoing unrest in Nepal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Rafiqul Islam on Thursday expressed deep concern, urging the people to sit down and choose their leader peacefully.

The AIUDF leader warned that the situation could severely affect ordinary people if not resolved quickly.

Speaking to ANI, Rafiqul Islam said, “The situation in Nepal is a matter of concern because it is a neighbouring country. The interim government should be restored as soon as possible, otherwise people will face a lot of problems. Offices and markets are closed…. If this continues, people will suffer a lot…The concerned people in Nepal should sit down and choose their leader and give them responsibility… The name of Sushila Karki, former Chief Justice of Nepal Supreme Court, is coming up. It has not been finalised yet… She is a former Chief Justice, which means that she knows the law…”

The AIUDF leader stressed that prolonged uncertainty in Kathmandu would not only hurt Nepalese citizens but could also impact neighbouring countries, including India.

“The incident in Nepal is a matter of concern. It happened in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka recently… There is a lesson in this for the corrupt people…” Islam told ANI.

Meanwhile, 31 people have been killed and over 1000 injured in clashes with security forces during the anti-corruption demonstrations across the country, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government’s imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

The Gen Z-led movement, which initially began as a peaceful protest, has seen moments of violence and chaos, which the leaders blame on political infiltrators.

Protesters have been demanding an end to “institutionalised corruption and favouritism” in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: aiudf-leaderbangladeshgen-z-protestindiakathmanduNepal Unrestrafiqul-islamSri Lanka

RELATED News

DMRC Integrates ‘Bhim Vega’ For Seamless In-App UPI Payments Via Sarthi App
Patiala House Court grants 12-day custody of Ashhar Danish, Kamran Qureshi to police in ISIS terror module case
"Will create huge number of opportunities": BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar hails PM over Research Cluster project
SSB intensifies patrolling on Nepal border areas to curb infiltration of jail escapees from neighbouring country
Railways Deploy Parcel Vans To Transport Kashmir Fruits Amid Highway Disruption

LATEST NEWS

India thanks China on reopening of border crossings for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims after Nepal's protest
L'Oreal Paris, Tira partner to bring Paris Fashion Week experience to India
Battery trains emerging as alternative to diesel traction, says Alstom India MD
Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag seal their spot into Hong Kong Open quarterfinals
Did You Know India and Pakistan Have Never Met in Asia Cup Final? Will Asia Cup 2025 Be Different?
"Matter of concern; if continues, people will suffer a lot": AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam on Nepal unrest
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Supreme Court Rejects PIL, Says ‘Match Must Go On’
President Trump, First Lady Melania attend 24th anniversary of 9/11 attack
"I had a nutritionist work with me": Sydney Sweeney on how she prepared herself physically for 'Christy'
CPA with Miles: Your Passport to Global Accounting Success
"Matter of concern; if continues, people will suffer a lot": AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam on Nepal unrest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Matter of concern; if continues, people will suffer a lot": AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam on Nepal unrest

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Matter of concern; if continues, people will suffer a lot": AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam on Nepal unrest
"Matter of concern; if continues, people will suffer a lot": AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam on Nepal unrest
"Matter of concern; if continues, people will suffer a lot": AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam on Nepal unrest
"Matter of concern; if continues, people will suffer a lot": AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam on Nepal unrest

QUICK LINKS