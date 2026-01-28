LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar age ajit pawar death ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar ajit pawar age ajit pawar death ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar ajit pawar age ajit pawar death ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar ajit pawar age ajit pawar death ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar age ajit pawar death ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar ajit pawar age ajit pawar death ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar ajit pawar age ajit pawar death ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar ajit pawar age ajit pawar death ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar
LIVE TV
Home > India > Meet Parth Pawar: Ajit Pawar’s Elder Son Likely To Take Over NCP After Maharashtra Dy CM’s Death In Baramati Plane Crash

Meet Parth Pawar: Ajit Pawar’s Elder Son Likely To Take Over NCP After Maharashtra Dy CM’s Death In Baramati Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically lost his life on Wednesday when the aircraft he was traveling in crashed near his home turf in Baramati.

Ajit Pawar's Elder Son Likely To Take Over NCP After Maharashtra Dy CM's Death.
Ajit Pawar's Elder Son Likely To Take Over NCP After Maharashtra Dy CM's Death.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 28, 2026 14:06:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Parth Pawar: Ajit Pawar’s Elder Son Likely To Take Over NCP After Maharashtra Dy CM’s Death In Baramati Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically lost his life on Wednesday when the aircraft he was traveling in crashed near his home turf in Baramati. According to the reports, the Learjet 45, chartered from Mumbai, crash-landed at Baramati airport around 8:45 am while en route from Mumbai. 

You Might Be Interested In

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Wednesday announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash this morning.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, CM Fadanvis said that the decision on Pawar’s last rites will be made after consulting his family.

You Might Be Interested In

The Chief Minister said, “Today we have declared a state holiday, and three days of state mourning have also been announced. This is a completely irreparable loss for the whole state of Maharashtra.”

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Videos

Videos from the scene showed the aircraft engulfed in flames with multiple explosions, leaving the plane severely damaged and making immediate visual identification difficult. A CCTV footage sof the incident has surfaced, captring the moments leading up to the carsh of Ajit Pawar’s aircraft near Baramati airport.

Rescue teams and local police reached the site within minutes, but tragically, none of the five people on board survived. The passengers included Ajit Pawar, two personal staff members, and two crew members.

A massive crowd has gathered outside Baramati hospital, where the mortal remains of Ajit Pawar have been brought. NCP working president Praful Patel, NCP (SCP) MP and Ajit Pawar’s cousin Supriya Sule, along with Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar and son Parth Pawar, left for Baramati from New Delhi.

Ajit Pawar’s Elder Son Parth Pawar Likely To Take Over NCP 

Ajit Pawar, who was 66 at the time of his death, is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, and their two sons, Parth and Jay Pawar. 

His elder son, Parth Pawar, was seen outside the family residence in Baramati surrounded by supporters and party workers, who were seen consoling him. 

Parth Pawar has previously ventured into politics, having contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Maval constituency, where he suffered a heavy defeat. Unlike his father, he has not emerged as a prominent political figure and has largely kept a low profile since. 

However, his name has surfaced in connection with the 40-acre Mundhwa land scam, involving a company in which he helda  stake. With his father Ajit Pawar’s passing, political attention is now expected to shift toward Parth Pawar, particularly regarding whether he will take on a larger role in continuing the family’s political legacy, having already made an initial foray into public life. 

How Was Ajit Pawar’s Body Identifiied After The Baramati Plane Crash?

Ajit Pawar’s identity was later confirmed at the crash site through his wristwatch. The identification process was aided by forensic teams who assisted with recovery and formal identification. According to reports, the remains have been sent for further examination in line with standard protocol.

“The confirmation of his identity has come as a deep shock to everyone here,” agencied reported.

Also Read: Was Ajit Pawar’s Body Identified Through His Wristwatch? Heartbreaking Reports Emerge After Maharashtra Dy CM Dies In Baramati Plane Crash

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 2:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ajit pawar ageajit pawar baramati deathajit pawar bodyajit pawar deadajit pawar deathajit pawar diedajit pawar diesAjit Pawar familyajit pawar historyajit pawar newsajit pawar news todayajit pawar obituaryajit pawar plane crashajit pawar political lifeajit pawar politicsAjit Pawar sonajit-pawarhome-hero-pos-5is ajit pawar deadParth Pawar

RELATED News

Supriya Sule “Devasted” As ‘Dada’ Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Maharashtra’s Baramati

Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash: Maharashtra Announces Public Holiday, Three-Day Mourning

‘Was Like An Elder Brother’: Eknath Shinde Mourns Ajit Pawar’s Death, Calls Plane Crash A ‘Deep Loss For Maharashtra

‘Could Not Pull People Out Due to Massive Fire’: Eyewitness Recalls 4–5 Explosions as Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash

Who Is Rohit Rajendra Pawar? NCP Succession Debate Emerges Following Ajit Pawar’s Untimely Tragic Death In Plane Crash

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Alina Amir? New Viral Pakistani MMS Link Trend Emerges After Fatima Jatoi Leaked Video And Umair 7:11 Clip

ONGC Share Price Soars to 52-Week High as Oil India Jumps 10% on Global Oil Surge

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Vishakhapatnam? Predicted Playing XIs And Match Preview

OpenAI Launches Prism Powered By ChatGPT For Scientific Writing: Know How It Drafts Research Papers, Features, Pricing And More

Vodafone Idea Share Price in Focus: Q3FY26 Numbers Cheer Investors Despite Debt Worries

“One Bad Day Can Cost Everything”: Rahul Dravid Warns Team India Before T20 World Cup 2026

Redmi 15 Pro Plus 5G To Debut In India With 200 Master MegaPixel Camera, 6,500mAh Massive Battery—Check Price, Launch Date And Introductory Offers Here

Who Is Rohit Rajendra Pawar? NCP Succession Debate Emerges Following Ajit Pawar’s Untimely Tragic Death In Plane Crash

‘Right Into the Heart of Downing Street’: China ‘Hacked Phones’ of Aides to Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in Spy Operation

Which Jet Was Ajit Pawar On? Maharashtra Deputy CM Dies As Learjet 45XR Operated By VSR Aviation Crashes, It’s 2nd Accident In 3 Years For The Charter Company

Meet Parth Pawar: Ajit Pawar’s Elder Son Likely To Take Over NCP After Maharashtra Dy CM’s Death In Baramati Plane Crash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Parth Pawar: Ajit Pawar’s Elder Son Likely To Take Over NCP After Maharashtra Dy CM’s Death In Baramati Plane Crash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Parth Pawar: Ajit Pawar’s Elder Son Likely To Take Over NCP After Maharashtra Dy CM’s Death In Baramati Plane Crash
Meet Parth Pawar: Ajit Pawar’s Elder Son Likely To Take Over NCP After Maharashtra Dy CM’s Death In Baramati Plane Crash
Meet Parth Pawar: Ajit Pawar’s Elder Son Likely To Take Over NCP After Maharashtra Dy CM’s Death In Baramati Plane Crash
Meet Parth Pawar: Ajit Pawar’s Elder Son Likely To Take Over NCP After Maharashtra Dy CM’s Death In Baramati Plane Crash

QUICK LINKS