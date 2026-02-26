Meet Vivek Ruthia: MP Man, Grandson Of Seth Jumma Lal Ruthia Claims UK Owes Family Crores Over ₹35,000 Loan, Hague Court Battle Brewing For 1917 WWI Debt

A family from Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh has raised an unusual financial dispute rooted in the colonial era. The family has claimed that the British government still owes them money borrowed more than a century ago. The claim relates to a ₹35,000 loan allegedly extended in 1917 by a local businessman to the British administration during World War I, which the family says has never been repaid.

Vivek Ruthia, grandson of the late trader Seth Jumma Lal Ruthia, has now said he is preparing to send a legal notice to the British government over the matter, arguing that the amount, when calculated with interest, would run into crores today.

Loan Extended During World War I, Claims Vivek Ruthia

According to reports, Seth Jumma Lal Ruthia was a prominent cloth and grain merchant in Sehore during British rule. In 1917, when the colonial administration was facing financial strain amid World War I, local officials reportedly approached him for financial assistance.

The businessman is said to have provided ₹35,000 to the British administration and received written documentation acknowledging the debt and promising repayment. The money was reportedly meant to help manage the Bhopal princely state during that period.

However, the issue was eventually forgotten following India’s Independence in 1947, and the alleged loan remained unsettled.

Vivek Ruthia Reveals Century-Old Documents

The existence of the loan came to light decades later after family documents and a will were examined, Vivek Ruthia said.

Seth Jumma Lal passed away in 1937, around two decades after extending the loan. The documents were preserved by his son, Seth Manak Chand Ruthia, until his death in 2013. They were subsequently handed over to Vivek Ruthia.

Vivek stated that the papers remained with the family for more than two decades, and the matter resurfaced only recently during internal family discussions.

One of the documents, dated June 4, 1917, reportedly states, “Seth Jumma Lal of the firm of Seth Rama Kishan Jaskaran Ruthia subscribed ₹35,000 (Rupees thirty five thousand only) to the Indian War Loan and thereby showed his loyalty to the Government and Empire.”

The document appears to have been signed by WS Davis, who was the Political Agent in Bhopal of the Bhopal Agency at the time.

Vivek Ruthia Considering Legal Action

Vivek Ruthia said he is now preparing to pursue the matter legally, citing principles of international law. He indicated that the case could potentially be taken to an international court such as The Hague, although challenges may arise in proving the authenticity and enforceability of documents more than a century old.

“This is not just about money, but about justice and history. ₹35,000 in 1917 would amount to crores in today’s currency, including interest,” he said, as quoted in the report.

What Were the Indian War Loans?

The alleged transaction appears linked to the Indian War Loans, debt instrument schemes introduced by the British colonial government in 1917 and 1918 to finance World War I. These instruments, similar to war bonds, encouraged Indian citizens and businesses to lend money to the government in exchange for fixed interest returns.

According to the Imperial War Museums, more than £70 million was raised from India through such initiatives. The British administration reportedly used advertisements and mobilisation campaigns to encourage investments, promising attractive interest rates in return.

