Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Victim’s Family Seeks Narco Test Of Accused Including Wife

Family members of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was murdered in Meghalaya during his honeymoon, said on Monday that they would appeal before the Meghalaya High Court for a Narco test of the accused.

Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja, visited the Indore Crime Branch police station after being called by the Shillong SIT for questioning in connection with the case.

Speaking to ANI, Vipin highlighted the urgency of finding the motive behind Raja’s murder. “I will apply for the Narco examination of the accused and I will appeal to the High Court (Meghalaya) for the same because the motive of the crime is yet to be known. Therefore, I will appeal before the High Court for a Narco test,” Vipin told ANI.

He added that the Shillong police had called him to inquire about jewellery and ornaments offered during the wedding of Raja and Sonam.

“I have submitted all the photos of the jewellery which we offered. Sonam took all the jewellery with her from here. I don’t know how much the police have recovered. They haven’t shown me anything yet,” he said.

Vipin stated he was satisfied with the Shillong police’s investigation and held no doubts about their efforts.

So far, eight accused have been arrested in connection with Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder, including his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi and four others: Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand.

Raja’s body was found in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2. Days later, Sonam was found near a roadside dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.

(With inputs from ANI)

