Tamil Nadu Woman Dies By Suicide Over Dowry Pressure; Husband, Father-In-law Arrested

A 27-year-old woman died by suicide on June 28 in the Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu after allegedly being mentally harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws, police said on Monday. The victim, who had been married for just over two months, allegedly ingested pesticide leaving her home saying she was going to a temple.

Police have arrested her 28-year-old husband and his father on charges of abetment to suicide. Both were produced before a court and have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Investigators are now working on a detailed report based on the complaint filed by the woman’s father.

As per the family’s statement, they had a marriage that took place in April, and they provided the marriage a dowry of several crores, including a [Volvo anc] worth ₹70 lakh and 300 sovereigns of gold. The family said, however, the harassment began nearly immediately after the marriage. There is a history of the victim returning to her parental home complaining of constant abuse and her last visit was on June 23.

“My daughter was not allowed to step outside. They demanded she hand over the jewellery and even questioned why we gave only 300 sovereigns and not 500,” her father told reporters. He also revealed that her husband was unemployed and did not contribute to the household.

Initially, the family believed it was a case of early marital adjustment issues. “Everyone we knew said they were a respectable family. We advised her to adjust, thinking it would get better,” the father added. “But later, she confided that they were controlling and abusive.”

Before taking her own life, the woman is said to have sent multiple audio messages to her father via WhatsApp. In one of the clips, she reportedly says, “I am sorry, pa. I will consider this my fate and end my life now.” On another note, she described being tortured mentally and physically saying, “I have done nothing wrong, but I am too weak to live anymore.”

This audio note has circulated through social media; media has not been able to assess whether the contents of the audio notes are true.

Tirupur police said further interrogation of the husband and his father will take place soon. As of now, there has been no formal complaint against the husband’s mother, but authorities have not ruled out her involvement.

Meanwhile, the Tirupur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) has begun preparing an official report on the dowry exchanged and demanded. “We are collecting statements from both families. A final report will be submitted to the police shortly,” the RDO said.

The incident has stunned all in the area as both families are reportedly known and well-off in the Tirupur area. Consequently, social activists have been outspoken in their demands to reinforce dowry prohibition legislation and to implement sufficient mental health support for married women experiencing abuse.



As an inquiry is still progressing, the family of the victim hopes to raise awareness about the ongoing social ill of dowry abuse even in the 21st century.

