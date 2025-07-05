Meghalaya Pressure Group Demands Amit Shah For ILP Extension

Meghalaya pressure group Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO), has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the urgent extension of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime to the entire state.

The letter raises serious concerns over growing internal security threats, demographic shifts, and alleged infiltration along the India-Bangladesh border.

In a detailed memorandum submitted to the Home Minister, HITO highlighted what it termed as “alarming geopolitical developments” that have implications for Meghalaya’s internal security. The group cited recent ceasefire developments along the India-Pakistan western front and the “credible intelligence” on increased infiltration from Bangladesh, allegedly supported by Pakistan’s ISI, as pressing reasons to tighten border regulations in the Northeast.

Speaking to NewsX, “The recent conflict and subsequent ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the western front has once again highlighted the need for heightened internal security across all sensitive border regions, including those in the North East. More concerning is the credible intelligence emerging regarding increased infiltration along the India-Bangladesh border, including Meghalaya, and the establishment of a strategic base by Pakistan’s ISI in Bangladesh, which poses a serious national security threat. In this context, the growing number of illegal infiltrations into Meghalaya—allegedly facilitated through monetary inducements—raises pressing concerns. These activities are not only a violation of India’s sovereignty but also a potential gateway for sleeper cells or terror activities that could destabilize the peace and social fabric of the region.”

The group argued that the ILP system, under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act of 1873, would help in:

Enhance border security by regulating unchecked entry.

Safeguard indigenous communities and maintain demographic stability.

Help detect and deter the entry of anti-national elements and sleeper cells.

Reinforce national efforts against cross-border terrorism and infiltration.