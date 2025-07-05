Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Home > India > Meghalaya Pressure Group Demands Amit Shah For ILP Extension

Meghalaya Pressure Group Demands Amit Shah For ILP Extension

A Meghalaya based group called Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system across the state. In their letter, they warned about serious security threats, including illegal entry from Bangladesh and possible links to Pakistan's ISI.

HITO Urges Centre to Enforce ILP in Meghalaya for Border Safety
Protect Meghalaya, Protect India. HITO demands ILP to stop illegal entry and save local identity.”

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 15:27:59 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Meghalaya pressure group Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO), has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the urgent extension of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime to the entire state. 

The letter raises serious concerns over growing internal security threats, demographic shifts, and alleged infiltration along the India-Bangladesh border.

In a detailed memorandum submitted to the Home Minister, HITO highlighted what it termed as “alarming geopolitical developments” that have implications for Meghalaya’s internal security. The group cited recent ceasefire developments along the India-Pakistan western front and the “credible intelligence” on increased infiltration from Bangladesh, allegedly supported by Pakistan’s ISI, as pressing reasons to tighten border regulations in the Northeast.

Speaking to NewsX, “The recent conflict and subsequent ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the western front has once again highlighted the need for heightened internal security across all sensitive border regions, including those in the North East. More concerning is the credible intelligence emerging regarding increased infiltration along the India-Bangladesh border, including Meghalaya, and the establishment of a strategic base by Pakistan’s ISI in Bangladesh, which poses a serious national security threat. In this context, the growing number of illegal infiltrations into Meghalaya—allegedly facilitated through monetary inducements—raises pressing concerns. These activities are not only a violation of India’s sovereignty but also a potential gateway for sleeper cells or terror activities that could destabilize the peace and social fabric of the region.”

The group argued that the ILP system, under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act of 1873, would help in:

 Enhance border security by regulating unchecked entry.

 Safeguard indigenous communities and maintain demographic stability.

 Help detect and deter the entry of anti-national elements and sleeper cells.

 Reinforce national efforts against cross-border terrorism and infiltration.

ALSO READ: BJP Leader, Businessman Gopal Khemka Shot Dead, Six Years After His Son’s Killing

Tags: HITOMeghalaya NewsNational Security
Advertisement

More News

India vs England 2nd Test: Will Rain At Birmingham Impact Day 4’s Play?
“Treated Like Cattle”: Palestinian Woman Exposes Brutal ICE Ordeal
Domestic Supply Chains Face Strain as Trump Prepares 12 New Tariff Order
Saturday Bank Holiday: All Banks Will Remain Closed Or Open On 5th July? Know Here
US President Donald Trump Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Likely Next Week
Muharram 2025: 10 Heartfelt Wishes You Can Share With Your Friends, Relatives
Raj Thackeray Thanks Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis For Thackeray Brothers Reunion
Mark My Words, PM Modi Will Meekly Bow To Trump Tariff Deadline: Rahul
Meghalaya Pressure Group Demands Amit Shah For ILP Extension
Who is Tania? Punjabi Actress’ Father In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Punjab By Unknown Assailants

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?