Mehul Choksi Moves Belgium's Top Court Against Antwerp Court Extradition Order

Mehul Choksi Moves Belgium’s Top Court Against Antwerp Court Extradition Order

Fugitive diamond Businessman Mehul Choksi has filed a plea with the Belgian Supreme Court (Court of Cassation), challenging the Antwerp Court of Appeal’s ruling that upheld his extradition to India in connection with the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, officials confirmed on Monday.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 3, 2025 21:30:16 IST

Fugitive diamond Businessman Mehul Choksi has filed a plea with the Belgian Supreme Court (Court of Cassation), challenging the Antwerp Court of Appeal’s ruling that upheld his extradition to India in connection with the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, officials confirmed on Monday. 

Belgian authorities stated that Choksi submitted the appeal on October 30, challenging the Antwerp Court’s order from October 17. Officials noted that the appeal focuses solely on legal merits and will be reviewed strictly on points of law. 

“During this procedure, the execution of the extradition is suspended,” an official communication clarified. The development marks the latest legal move by Choksi, who was arrested in Antwerp on April 11, 2025, following India’s formal extradition request. He has since remained in custody, with several bail pleas rejected.

Antwerp Court Rejects Mehul Choksi’s Political Persecution Claim 

The Antwerp Court of Appeal had earlier found that the offences attributed to Choksi were extraditable under both Indian and Belgian law, dismissing his claims of political persecution and abduction.

Antwerp Court Upholds Mehul Choksi’s Extradition

In a detailed judgment, the court ruled that the alleged acts, including criminal conspiracy, cheating, embezzlement, and forgery, were punishable under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as under corresponding provisions of the Belgian Criminal Code, satisfying the principle of dual criminality.

The court, however, excluded one charge, causing the disappearance of evidence under Section 201 IPC, as it is not recognized under Belgian law.

Rejecting Choksi’s claim that the extradition request was politically motivated, the court said there were no grounds to believe that India sought his return on the basis of race, religion, nationality, or political affiliation. It also dismissed his contention that he had been kidnapped from Antigua at India’s behest, observing that the documents submitted “do not support such a conclusion.”

India’s Assurance on Mehul Choksi’s Safety and Medical Care 

The Antwerp court also took note of detailed assurances from Indian authorities regarding Choksi’s treatment and medical care. India informed the court that Choksi would be held at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, Barrack No. 12, a 46-square-metre facility with two cells and private sanitary amenities.

He would remain under the control of judicial courts and be transferred only for medical reasons or court appearances. The court concluded that no credible evidence had been presented to suggest a risk of torture, inhuman treatment, or denial of justice in India.

Mehul Choksi Accused in Rs 13,000 Crore PNB Scam 

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank of over ₹13,000 crore, one of India’s largest banking scams. With the appeal now before Belgium’s top court, the extradition process remains temporarily suspended until a final decision on the matter is reached.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 9:30 PM IST
